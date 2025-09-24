How restructuring will strengthen Nigeria’s federalism — SGF Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, on Wednesday, defended the clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria, explaining that it would strengthen the country’s federalism.

Akume, a former Senate Minority Leader, said it was wrong for some Nigerians to always see restructuring from the point of breaking up Nigeria.

Rather, he argued that with restructuring, more power and resources would be devolved to the federating units, which would in turn strengthen their bond.

He was speaking at the public presentation of “Restructuring Nigeria: The Way Forward”, a book authored by Celestine Omehia, a former governor of Rivers State from May 29, 2007, to October 25, 2007.

Akume, who was represented by Prof. Bolaji Babatunde Bernard, reechoed President Bola Tinubu’s position on restructuring, noting, “Restructuring is not about breaking up Nigeria; it is about strengthening the federation by devolving responsibilities, empowering subnational governments, and creating a governance structure that brings power closer to the people.

“Indeed, many of the reforms already being implemented by this administration point clearly in that direction. The removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market are bold fiscal steps aimed at empowering states through improved revenue allocation and stronger economic governance.

“The ongoing tax reforms are designed to broaden the fiscal space and ensure that federating units can generate and retain more resources to serve their people.”

The former governor of Benue State also cited ongoing debates by governors and other state actors on the need to have state police in efforts to improve security at the sub-national levels as an indication that restructuring was gaining ground in the country.

“Equally significant are the ongoing conversations on the establishment of state police, which would deepen security at the grassroots, and the push for greater digital and infrastructure investments that enable states to become engines of growth in their own right.

These are not isolated policy choices, they reflect a deliberate move toward a more balanced, efficient, and responsive federation”, Akume stated.

On the proper way to execute restructuring, he explained that, “as we engage with restructuring, we must do so with a spirit of patriotism, dialogue, and peace. It is always better to live in peace with each other as a family than be at war with one another. Our strength as a nation lies not in uniformity but in unity, in harnessing our diversity for collective progress. Restructuring must therefore be pursued as a unifying force, not a divisive weapon.”

However, Akume told the session that the book, ‘Restructuring Nigeria: The Way Forward’, “is more than a literary contribution; it is a bold and timely intervention in one of the most crucial conversations of our national life, how to build a more just, inclusive, and prosperous Nigeria.”

He praised the author for making “valuable contributions to the ongoing national dialogue and will undoubtedly enrich policy thinking, legislative reforms, and public understanding of this critical issue.”

On his part, Omehia said Nigeria could no longer escape restructuring, urging Nigerians to discuss more and make it a reality.

He spoke more: “Let me make it clear that the event today is not just for the public presentation of my book. It is also for knowledge exposition and sharing for the common interest of Nigeria.

“lt is an opportunity to bring all well-meaning Nigerians together for a national discussion on one important issue that has been postponed several times. That is restructuring Nigeria.

“This book proposes the way forward for this needed dialogue. Let us not be too sentimental about the need to restructure Nigeria. In every establishment or any system of government, whether the system is succeeding or not, there is a need to improve on the success or failure of that system. This move to improve upon the success or failure of the system is what is needed today to restructure our system of governance.

“The American Constitution has been restructured several times to accommodate the general interest of Americans. In fact, history has it that it has been amended 27 times, even when it was working well for the good of Americans.

“On the same stretch, the British system of government has been restructured several tỉmes before it is what it is. For instance, the monarchical constitution has been retained by the British system of government because it is working for them. Nigeria can do the same to improve on our governmental system for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Among the personalities who graced the event were former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus; Honourable, Austin Opara; former Minister of Transportation, Mr Chubuike Rotimi Amaechi; former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Victor Attah; Mike Ozekomhe (SAN); Taiwo Okeke; and Senator Ben Obi.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

