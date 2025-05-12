How religious fanaticism, ethnic bigotry have truncated Nigeria’s growth since 1960

By Festus A. Akande

NIGERIA, often described as the “Giant of Africa,” is a country rich in cultural diversity and natural resources. However, since gaining political independence from British colonial rule in 1960, Nigeria’s growth has been severely hampered by two intertwining issues: religious fanaticism and ethnic bigotry. These factors have not only undermined national cohesion but have also stifled economic development, political stability, and social harmony. Upon gaining independence in 1960, Nigeria inherited a colonial legacy that divided its multi-ethnic population into regions often polarized by ethnicity and religion. The three major ethnic groups- Hausa in the North, Yoruba in the West, and Igbo in the East- each had distinct cultures, languages, and religious affiliations. The North was predominantly Muslim, the West largely Christian with traditional religious practices, and the East mainly Christian with some indigenous beliefs. These pre-existing divisions were exacerbated by the British colonial policy of “divide and rule,” which further solidified ethnic identities at the expense of national unity.

Religious fanaticism in Nigeria has been a significant barrier to national progress since independence. Various radical Islamic groups, most notably Boko Haram, emerged in the North to challenge the Nigerian state and institute an extreme interpretation of Sharia law. Founded in 2002, Boko Haram’s insurgency has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and millions displaced. This violence has created a humanitarian crisis and diverted resources away from development and public services. Periodic religious clashes, especially in the Middle Belt, have resulted in loss of lives and property, inciting fear and fostering mistrust among communities. Such conflicts not only claim lives but also disrupt economic activities, as businesses hesitate to invest in volatile regions. Religious identities have been exploited by politicians to gain and maintain power. Politicians often exploit religious sentiments during electoral campaigns, exacerbating divisions that distract from governance and development. The prioritization of religious agendas over national interests has led to ineffective leadership and failure to address pressing socio-economic issues.

Ethnic bigotry has equally constrained Nigeria’s growth trajectory, affecting social cohesion and economic development. The competition for political power among various ethnic groups has led to a culture of mistrust and hostility. The Nigerian Civil War of 1967-1970, which was mainly fuelled by ethnic tensions and the desire of the Igbo to secede, resulted in significant loss of lives and fostered lingering enmity among groups. Ethnic conflict has fostered a climate where governance becomes a contest for ethnic supremacy rather than a platform for national service. Certain ethnic groups, particularly in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, have repeatedly felt marginalized regarding political representation and resource distribution. This perception has led to unrest, including militancy, and a demand for greater self-determination and resource control, which ultimately distracts from national priorities.

Ethnic loyalty often supersedes meritocracy in appointments and resource allocation. This has resulted in corruption and inefficiency within the political space. When leadership is based on ethnic affiliation rather than capability, it cripples the growth potential of the nation, perpetuating a cycle of poor governance and underdevelopment. The interplay of religious fanaticism and ethnic bigotry has dire economic consequences for Nigeria. Continuous violence and instability stemming from religious and ethnic conflicts discourage foreign investment. Investors seek stable environments, and Nigeria’s image as a volatile state has led to capital flight and a reliance on state-controlled oil revenues, which are insufficient for sustainable development. Ethnic conflicts often disrupt local economies by limiting trade routes and undermining community relations. Markets close, businesses fail, and communities become impoverished, worsening the socio-economic challenges of already vulnerable populations. The focus on ethnic and religious identities detracts from efforts to improve education and healthcare, critical components for national development. With societal divisions leading to unequal access to education and healthcare, Nigeria’s human capital struggles to compete on a global stage.

Breaking the cycle of religious fanaticism and ethnic bigotry is essential for Nigeria’s future. There is an urgent need for a collective effort to promote national identity over ethnic and religious identities. Strengthening civic education, promoting interfaith dialogue, and emphasizing a shared future can counter divisive narratives. Employing inclusive policies to ensure equitable representation and resource allocation across different ethnic and religious groups is vital. Creating a sense of belonging for all Nigerians can mitigate feelings of alienation and marginalization. Massive economic diversification by way of reducing reliance on oil can create jobs and reduce tension among various groups competing for oil revenue. Expanding sectors like agriculture, technology, and tourism can foster collaboration and provide a common ground for economic growth. Establishing strong, impartial institutions that prioritize rule of law and justice can help rebuild trust. Effective governance that emphasizes accountability and transparency will restore confidence in the political system. Initiatives that encourage collaboration between different ethnic and religious communities, such as joint economic ventures, cultural exchanges, and peacebuilding programmes, can foster mutual understanding and cooperation.

There is no gainsaying the fact that Nigeria stands at a crossroads, burdened by the weight of historical grievances rooted in religious fanaticism and ethnic bigotry. However, the potential for growth and development remains vast if only the country can take a bold step in addressing these challenges directly. By promoting unity, inclusivity, and economic diversification, Nigeria can begin to heal its divisions, laying the groundwork for a more harmonious and prosperous future. Only through collective effort and commitment to national identity can Nigeria reclaim its status as the true Giant of Africa.

Dr Akande is Director of Press and Information, Supreme Court of Nigeria

READ ALSO: Towards stopping religious fanaticism