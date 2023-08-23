The Polytechnic, Ibadan, being one of the oldest institutions in the South-West geopolitical zone of Nigeria, has witnessed a series of vices such as cultism, lateness in processing of students’ results among others which negatively affected its public image.

Realising the underlying issues, the Dean of Students Affairs, Mr Makinde Joseph, approached the internal stakeholders of the institution, comprising Student Union, campus journalists (Press Council TPI), departmental associations, indigenous associations and some management staff, to come to a roundtable to rejuvenate the deteriorating public image of the institution.

After gathering information, he discovered that riots on campus were influenced by non-students. Through the introduction and implementation of digital identity cards (ID cards) by the Student Affairs office, the institution is safe from external attacks.

Makinde also introduced digital electioneering process for the student unions’ elections to skip potential violence that might ensue.

The election of the incumbent President of the Student Union Government, Comrade Oloyede Okikiola, was a good example of peaceful election initiated by the Student Affairs office.

Regarding the lateness of results, both graduating students and returning students can access their results two weeks after examinations on their cellphones without stress with this digital innovation.

The effectiveness of the Western Security Network (Amotekun) on campus was traced to the security policy placed before the management by Makinde to strengthen the security measures and foster enabling academic environment.

Joshua Adetunji and Toheeb Babalola, Ibadan

