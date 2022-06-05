How political godfather forced J Martins out of House of Reps race

Famous singer, J Martins may have pulled out of the race that could have taken him to the House of Representatives under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but the veteran afro beat singer said he took the decision after considering overall interest of the people of his constituents.

Though R gathered that Martins was not happy with the decision of his political leaders who insisted he stepped down his political ambition in the overall interest of the party, he was said to have insisted on pushing on with his agenda before they eventually prevailed over him.

While it was gathered that the J Martins was asked to step down for another aspirant who was believed to be the anointed candidate for the position he was eyeing, the singer in a statement obtained by R hinted that he joined the race after much pressure from his people, adding that he could not go against the wish of his political leaders in his constituency.

Speaking about his ambition, he said his wide consultation with stakeholders and godfather whom he holds in high esteem urged him to pull out of the race, adding that he had been asked to step down and work with the candidate the party presents.

“After much consultation with all the stakeholders from my constituency, party leaders and political godfather who I had an audience with as a follow up to the one I had earlier with him. Having also consulted wildly with my family and supporters, I have been asked to step down and work in the interest of my people.”

“As a result of this, I will not be participating in any of the internal party process of the said election, starting with the primary”, he added.





