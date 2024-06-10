The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos Police Command has successfully rescued an American citizen from attempting suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge.

RRS disclosed this in a post it shared on its official X handle on Monday.

The incident occurred on Monday at 1:23 pm when the man, in his early 30s, was driven to the bridge by his baby mama and daughter.

He attempted to jump into the Lagoon but was restrained by RRS operatives who were alerted by a passerby.

“A passerby who observed his movement quickly alerted patrolling RRS operatives who persuaded him from jumping, reunited him with his wife before taking them to RRS Headquarters in Alausa,” RRS stated.

The man was reunited with his family and taken to the RRS Headquarters where he received counseling from the Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.

The case has been transferred to the Gender Department for further counseling and necessary actions.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE