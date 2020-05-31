How Police Mobile Force squadron was sited in Oke-Ogun ― Makinde’s spokesperson

Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo State governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, on Sunday, decried the notion that Governor Seyi Makinde short-changed Oyo town in siting the 72 Police Mobile Force squadron in Ago-Are.

Governor Seyi Makinde had last Wednesday, inaugurated the 72 Police Mobile Force Squadron in Ago-Are, citing the vastness of the state and the attendant need for more security personnel and logistics.

Adisa explained that Makinde made a direct request for the mobile base and had secured the nod of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, for the location of a Mobile Police Squadron base in Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo State in August 2019.

A letter signed by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi titled, “Request/Appeal for Siting/Location of Police Mobile Squadron Headquarters in Oyo town” had circulated around the social media where the Alaafin requested President Muhammadu Buhari to site a police mobile unit in Oyo town.

The Alaafin had, in the letter, assured Buhari that the basic facilities for the take-off of the office will be provided, adding that he will provide adequate land for the permanent structures as and when necessary.

In another letter circulated dated February 14, 2020, the Alaafin stated that he was happy after receiving a letter from the Inspector General of Police dated December 10, 2019 intimating him of directives of IGP to DIG Operations to treat the request.

Giving further clarification, Adisa counselled stakeholders in the state against politicising the siting of the squadron base in Ago-Are.

He said the state government cited the base in Ago-Are because it was central in Oke-Ogun and had a ready-made site for temporary operations, as well as space for permanent site of the base.

Adisa said the letter circulating on the social media had nothing to do with the Ago-Are mobile police base, adding that Makinde had at the South-West Governors security summit in Ibadan on September 1, 2019, thanked the IGP for approving the Oke-Ogun Mobile Squadron base.

The statement read: “Contrary to the wrong impression being portrayed in the social media and on radio, Governor Seyi Makinde had secured the nod of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, for the location of a Mobile Police Squadron base in Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo State in August 2019.

“The governor made a direct request for the approval of the mobile base, in view of the determination of his administration to make agribusiness a major ladder to grow the state’s economy.

“You will recall that on September 1, 2019, the South-West Governors held a security summit in Ibadan, which was attended by the Inspector General of Police.

“Governor Makinde, had, on that occasion thanked the IGP for approving a Mobile Squadron base for Oke-Ogun, which he said would enhance food security and the help the state’s desire to rally agriculture to jumpstart its economy.

“It is instructive to note that the letter being paraded on social media made no reference to Governor Makinde and was neither copied to the governor.

“It needs to be placed on record that there is no truth in the social media allegation that Oyo town was short-changed by the decision to locate the base of PMF 72 Squadron in Ago-Are.

“There is also no need to politicise a security matter because operational bases of security agencies are not always determined with political indication as reference points. Such decisions are often based on logistic realities and operational convenience.

“There is no ambiguity as to the decision of the state government to cite the base of PMF 72 in Ago-Are because the location is central in Oke-Ogun, has a ready-made site for temporary operations and equally has a space for a permanent site, which has been acquired for the use of the state government since the Second Republic.

“Let me state clearly that the letter being paraded and the police signal dated February 2020 has nothing to do with the Ago-Are Mobile Police base.

“The state government would readily welcome it if the Federal Government decides to establish another Mobile Police base in Oyo town or any other town in Oyo State, after all, the size of the state can accommodate four or more Mobile Police bases.”

