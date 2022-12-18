How physically impaired, orphans showcased talents, exalted God at Underprivileged Carnival

Notwithstanding the conditions the physically impaired and underprivileged children of the Care People Foundation and their counterparts from the state and beyond expressly displayed their talents and earnestly expressed their gratitude to God at the annual carnival of the physically impaired, underprivileged, orphans organised by the foundation, last Sunday.

The foundation’s centre along Lagos/Ibadan highway witnessed the display of talents among the physically impaired children, who wowed dignitaries, and participants of the event. Some of the underprivileged children thrilled the audience with music rendition, while others showcased their talents in dancing, recitations, drama, among others.

The gathering was full of emotions as it afforded both the the physically challenged, and underprivileged and the privileged to be celebrated.

The event organised by popular cleric and former adviser to Oyo State government on disability and welfare, Reverend Tunde Tioluwani (aka Lesekese), also featured presentation of scholarship of about N1.5m to the undergraduates across various tertiary institutions as well as wheelchairs, sewing machines, grinding machines, electronics, food items, among other things.

In his speech at the event, Reverend Tioluwani said, “The foundation is committed to giving hope and creating a sense of belonging among the underprivileged. We have over the years impacted the lives of these special people and we are grateful that God has been helping us beyond imaginations. These special people through our nurture are doing well in the society and we are proud.

“One of our orphanage children, who is HND graduate from The Polytechnic Ibadan, Timothy Ojelere, got married in November. He is first to get a married in our home. Also, N1m naira scholarship award donated by the Sholape Animashawun Foundation, Canada, and other scholarships worth of N500,000 was presented to about 17 people,” he added.

Tioluwani also commended the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, for honouring the foundation with Oyo State Humanitarian Service award, just as he appealed to the well-meaning Nigerians to always remember the poor and vulnerable at the festive season.





He also charged Nigerians to pray against military coup that may undermine the election.