How Peter Obi surprised me with ‘Ghana must go’ bag – Charly Boy

Media personality, Charly Boy, has shared a heartwarming story about a surprise visit from Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

Charly Boy, in a post on Friday, said Obi called him around midnight to inform him about his proposed visit.

On getting to his house, Peter Obi gave him a ‘Ghana must go’ bag to his amazement, describing his surprise at the bag’s contents, which included roasted groundnuts, alligator pepper, kolanuts, pawpaw, oranges, agara, mangos, and bananas. Obi packed the items himself. ALSO READ: Peter Obi in Ghana, says Nigeria’s democracy dying

When Charly Boy called to thank him, Obi said, “Senior, I no fit give you money, but I fit give you this one, na my hand pick.”

Charly Boy appreciated the thoughtfulness behind the gift, saying it reminded him that life isn’t too hard and that sometimes it’s the little things that bring joy.

The encounter left Charly Boy smiling, and he concluded by wishing his followers a happy weekend.

Full statement below;

“The day Peter Obi Surprised Me With

Ghana Must Go.

“My people, hear this one oh.

One night so around 1am, Peter Obi call me say, ‘My Senior bros, I wan come see you, but I no too sure if u fit don wake about the time i for like come” like what time, i asked.

‘Maybe around 5:30 or 6.’

“Na so u wan disturb my early momo excersise parole and my scooter ride? I queryed. Without over thinking it I said ok. Anything for my Presido.

“Sharp sharp, by exactly 5:45am Obi show. No African time, a man of his words.

“As I come downstairs to meet him, na so I see one big Ghana Must Go by the entrance of my sitting room. I look the bag, I just dey wonder, Wetin fit dey inside this bag?

“We siddon gist about Nigeria, about politics, about family etc etc for almost 2hrs.

“Na so Obi come say, ‘See small thing I bring for you.’ I said, thank you sir, without even opening it.

“As Obi waka go, I say make I peep inside this bag. My people, you can never imagine wetin full inside dis bag.

“Inside the bag was 3bottles of roasted groundnts. Many alegator pepper, kolanuts, pawpaw, oranges, agara, mangos, bananas etc etc. wey Obi pack by himself.

“I just no know when i fall for ground begin laugh🤣

“As i call am to thank am, He say, ‘senior I no fit give you money, but I fit give you this one, na my hand pick.’

“Which kin native intelligence pass dis one.

Dis Peter na Okute.

“But I love the bobo no be here.

“Na so I say, Obi thank you oh. I jump on my scooter, breeze dey slap my face, my belle filled with laughter.

“Sometimes na the little things go remind you say life no too hard. Na kolanut and bitter kola wey Obi dash me sweet me pass money.

“Make una no vex, life no suppose too serious all the time. At least this one give me story wey sweet una join.

I can see you smiling 😃

Happy weekend [sic]“.