How PDP will decide its presidential ticket —Wike

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the party’s decision on zoning of presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be informed by both the mood of Nigerians and choosing a candidate that will win the presidential election for the party.

Speaking when he led top PDP chieftains on a visit to the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, at the state secretariat, Ibadan, Wike said the PDP is guided by the fact that Nigerians will be unhappy if the party fails to pick a candidate that will win the 2023 presidential election.

He said it was imperative for all PDP members to unite to pick a candidate to win election and rescue Nigeria from what he described as the evil administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“You should understand that when it comes to the issue of the presidency, we have divergent views. By the end of the day, PDP would sit down and look at the mood of Nigerians, what are Nigerians talking about. How do we win this election? So that is what is important to us. “Whichever way we must sit down and take the best decision that will make Nigerians happy that will make us win the election.

“I’m not interested in saying yes that it should be zoned to the South, we have already canvassed our position, but that does not mean that we would not also listen to our own brothers on the other side.

“But, at the end of the day, we will take a decision that would help the party to move forward.

“Nigerians cannot continue to suffer; and God will not forgive PDP if we don’t rescue Nigeria.

“This is because if we lose it this time around, Nigerians will not be happy with us. We cannot allow this evil to continue. The All Progressives Congress (APC) is evil.”

He stressed the need for synergy among key party stakeholders across geopolitical zones to produce a candidate that Nigerians can accept to pave the way for a successful outing at the polls.

Speaking on his mission to his Oyo State counterpart, Wike said he was in the state to condole Makinde on the death of the Olubadan of Ibadanland and thank him for seeing to successful conduct of the National Convention of the PDP.

Those on the entourage of Governor Wike include a former governor of Rivers State, Celestine Omehia; former Deputy Speakers of the House of Representatives, Honourable Chinudom Nwuche and Austin Opara; former Presidential Adviser on Ammesty Office and Managing Director of NDDC, Mr. Timi Alaibe; a former Minister of Transport and the chairman of the Rivers State PDP, among others.

Speaking earlier, Makinde harped on the importance of unity among party members for the PDP to be successful in the 2023 election.

He charged politicians to always seek power for the betterment of the nation.

Makinde added that Nigerians were waiting for the PDP to take over from the APC.

Makinde said, “For us in Oyo State, we are following in your footsteps by giving dividends of democracy to our people. It is all about serving the people.

“You mentioned just now about individuals jostling for the Presidency of our country under our party’s banner and what they need to know. Well, you have demonstrated it, and this is what we are doing in Oyo State.”

