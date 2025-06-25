How Pasuma fed my family for three years — Daddy Showkey

Legendary Nigerian musician, Daddy Showkey, has revealed that Fuji singer, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, supported his family with food for three years while he was bedridden after a serious accident.

The ghetto music legend made the emotional revelation during a live performance at a celebrity event, where Pasuma joined him on stage in a heartwarming moment now circulating widely online.

According to Daddy Showkey, the accident occurred in 2007 and left him hospitalised for three years.

He noted that during the difficult period, Pasuma was the only friend who consistently stood by him and ensured that his family was cared for.

“You see, this man, he stood by me during bad times and good times. Many people didn’t see me in public or sing for years because I had an accident in 2007. I was in the hospital for three years. Pasuma was the one taking care of my family. I can never forget him in my life,” he said.

He went on to express disappointment in other colleagues in the entertainment industry, lamenting how many of them avoided him despite his personal visits to seek assistance.

“After I recovered, I visited others but they didn’t give me the opportunity to see them not to talk of helping. When I got to their houses they would tell me that they were not around even when they were inside the house,” he added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE