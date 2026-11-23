Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, has recounted how the Senior Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, Bolaji Idowu, persuaded him to seek further medical treatment abroad after he was shot by a stray bullet in March 2026.

The comedian credited Idowu with helping him secure medical attention in Dubai after months of uncertainty surrounding the recovery of his injured leg.

Shaggi disclosed this on Sunday during a thanksgiving service at the church, where he narrated how the pastor intervened after he initially resisted travelling outside Nigeria for another surgery.

According to him, he had spent several months unable to walk and had begun to consider the possibility of continuing his entertainment career on crutches if his recovery failed.

He said he initially did not want to travel abroad, despite the prolonged challenges with his injured leg, but Idowu insisted that he seek further medical attention.

The pastor subsequently helped connect his team with a specialist, Dr Lushola, who attended to him in Dubai.

Shaggi’s manager, Olufemi Oguntamu, popularly known as Kenza, also recounted how the pastor became involved in the comedian’s recovery journey.

Oguntamu said Shaggi had spent about a month in the hospital after the shooting before he was discharged and asked to return for weekly check-ups.

He explained that they initially expected another surgery to take place within two or three weeks, but the process was delayed for about four months.

According to him, the prolonged delay led to discussions about seeking medical treatment abroad, although Shaggi was initially unwilling to travel.

He said Idowu eventually intervened and insisted that the comedian needed to receive further treatment outside Nigeria.

Oguntamu added that they considered hospitals in Dubai and the United Kingdom before settling for Dubai, with the pastor helping them connect with a specialist and arrange support.

He also described how Idowu remained involved throughout the process, regularly calling to check on them and pray for Shaggi’s recovery.

“At a point, Pastor Bolaji would call me in the midnight. And I’d be like, ‘Ah, shit, this man no get wife?’ Every time, like, he would call me and pray for me. And he’d be like, ‘Samuel, don’t worry. You’ll be fine,’” he said.

The manager further disclosed that Idowu travelled from London to Dubai to support Shaggi during the surgery.

He recalled that the pastor had also promised to mobilise church members to support the comedian wherever they eventually decided to have the procedure.

“He was even saying that, ‘Oh, Shaggy, what’s the problem? Is it people that are going to take care of you?’ Because for those that don’t know, he’s a very private person.

“So, he didn’t want a lot of people into, you know, his matter. But Pastor Bolaji would say, ‘Don’t worry. Anywhere you want the surgery, I’m going to ensure that I get members there that will support you and all of that,’” Oguntamu said.

Responding to the testimony, Idowu disclosed that doctors in Dubai told them Shaggi’s injured leg was already shrinking by the time he arrived for treatment.

“When they eventually got to Dubai, the doctor said if they had come late, the leg they shot was already shrinking. I’m telling you. And that’s the glory of God,” the pastor said.