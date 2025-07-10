How Overload.su’s Realistic Stress Testing Helps Companies Stay Secure at All Times 

In August 2024, Jordan McRae launched Overload.su with a goal to provide companies in the IT sector with a service that can stress test their websites in a realistic way, providing unique and valuable security information and helping business owners make data-driven decisions based on it. A year later, his company boasts over 20,000 loyal customers and a capacity of 50,000 daily tests.

Here’s what enabled the team behind the project to achieve such stunning results so quickly.

What is realistic stress testing?

Unlike most of its competitors in the niche, Overload.su offers not just basic load tests, but also mimics actual DDOS attacks and unexpected user behavior. The team relies on scalable global test nodes to offer high-volume simulations of real-world traffic surges, including bots, geo-targeted traffic, API overloads, and more. To put it simply, Overload.su can imitate what an actual attack on a website would look like, and show how the website would respond to it.

“Right from the start, we weren’t interested in theoretical simulations — these are valuable as well, but we want to offer something more tangible and understandable for business owners, especially in the IT sector where DDOS attacks are very common. Our tests highlight what these companies are most vulnerable to, how likely it is for someone to successfully attack them, and what it takes to achieve it,” says Jordan McRae, CEO of Overload.su.

The importance of proactive testing

As McRae notes, Overload.su doesn’t just sell stress tests on a one-time basis — the team commits to ensuring that the client’s website is protected at all times by scheduling regular tests to identify blind spots before bad actors find them on their own.

“You cannot achieve full security with a single test — it is an ongoing process. Yes, a single test can highlight some issues that you will be able to fix, but without regular tests, your website will become more and more vulnerable over time until someone eventually breaks it relatively easily — and no one wants to find themselves in that position. This is especially true for finance, healthcare, IT, and online marketplace industries, which are commonly targeted by bad actors. Stress testing isn’t just something you use for resilience — it is a part of your security posture,” says Jordan McRae.

As he explains, Overload.su provides test results that can be used in board reports, risk assessments, and security audits, making them highly valuable at every management level. The team offers:

Real-time analytics

Comprehensive dashboards

Global traffic distribution

Minimal disruption with safe sandboxing conditions

Expert support and consulting

“What we provide is not just a tool — we offer a full service backed by our team of technical experts who know their field. We spent a lot of time increasing our potential to ensure that we can reliably, consistently provide a high-quality service matching the industry leaders — and we will continue working in that direction and increasing our capabilities further,” says McRae.

Future-Proof

The team behind Overload.su is convinced that realistic stress testing isn’t just the most effective practice, but a core requirement for ensuring website security today. The project helps businesses of all sizes anticipate potential problems and fix them before they become huge issues.

The team believes that the market will soon learn from Overload.su’s rapid success, and we will see that realistic stress testing becomes the norm. For the time being, companies that rely on it to protect their websites will stay one step ahead.