The Osun State Government is set to launch a concept tagged “Osun Global Initiative” to make the best out of the State’s agrarian nature and move Osun from a civil service state to a global investment destination.

According to the Special Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke on global investments and partnerships, Mr Yemi Owolade said that the Osun Global initiative will evolve a solid policy framework that attracts foreign direct investments and partnerships.

Owolade made this disclosure during a courtesy call on the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Honourable Adewale Egbedun.

He, particularly, said the agenda for the initiative is to derive an industrial hub from Osun’s agrarian nature to attract the global community.

According to Owolade, when fully launched, the Osun Global Initiative would set the gold standard for strategic partnerships and sustainable growth in Nigeria.

Owolade explained that the initiative aligned with the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration’s resolve to change Osun’s narrative from being a civil service state to a more productive economy through the cooperation of local and foreign investors.





He added that the initiative would also transform the state into an industrial and better revenue-generating State.

Owolade explained that the meeting with the Speaker of the Assembly was premised on reviewing the State Investment Act and the Policy Framework of the present government to improve the lot of the citizenry.

Owolade assured that his office would work with key government institutions statewide and nationally to drive the investment aspect of the five-point agenda of Governor Adeleke.

Owolade said: “The objective is to collaboratively examine and enhance the state’s investment act and policy frameworks, all with the ultimate vision of ensuring both the investor and the state are shielded while simultaneously championing the interests of the Osun State populace.

“The Speaker’s feedback highlighted the significance of collaboration between the legislative and executive branches to achieve Osun State’s goals. The discussions also emphasised the need for a united approach in presenting Osun State as an attractive destination for global investment.

“The meeting between the Special Adviser and the Speaker is a positive sign for the investment landscape of Osun State. Through open and honest discussions like these, Osun State is establishing itself as an attractive destination for investment while prioritizing its citizens’ well-being.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE