Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has given an insight into how Usman Ododo emerged as the governorship flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The governor also assured the people of the state that the APC candidate will surpass his achievement as the state governor

Bello while speaking during a two-day workshop for journalists in Abuja, stated that Ododo endeared himself to the majority of members of his party as a result of his enduring passion to make life better for residents of the state.

The governor also pointed out instances, when the APC candidate had to positively affect people’s lives in his name without telling him.

Bello also denied having any blood relationship with the APC candidate, saying that he was the choice of the majority members of the APC.

He said “Ododo won his election overwhelmingly during the primary election. He is a very compassionate person. He endeared himself to the Kogi people.

“He is the popular candidate. How can the popular candidate instigate insecurity in an election that is most positioned to win.

“I have no blood relationship with Ododo. He might come from the same place where I came from. I will boldly say that since I came into government there has been nothing like ethnic sentiment.

“Unfortunately for 19 years, ethnic sentiment has kept us where were but the narrative changed the moment I came on board. Today we raise people from different backgrounds irrespective of senatorial zones, ethnic or religious affiliations.

“The election of November 11 will be free, fair, peaceful and credible. It will be the most peaceful election. I have supervised many electrons. It will be the most peaceful. We will continue to learn in terms of performance.

“The police and other security agencies will do well. In the history of elections in Nigeria, the Kogi election will be the most peaceful.”





On the pockets of violence in the state in the build-up to the election, Governor Bello stated that the police and other security agencies in the state are on top of the security situation.

He warned troublemakers, especially politicians to desist from causing violence and inciting residents of the state.

Special adviser to the governor on security, Navy Commander ( Rtd ) Jerry Omodare noted that the present administration in Kogi State has completely changed the security situation in Kogi

Omodara stated that Governor Yahaya Bello has ensured that they moved from being tagged as the headquarters of insecurity in Nigeria to becoming one of the peaceful states in Nigeria.

