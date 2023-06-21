In this interview, one of the House of Representatives candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in th, Barr. Juliet Ikhayere gave an insight into the role of the OBIdient Movement in redefining Nigeria’s political landscape, especially with the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) proceedings.

What’s your take on the role of Nigerians, especially OBIdients in holding Nigerian judiciary to account?

I think it is the most motivating thing to experience, especially as a young politician. To see that, the young, middle-aged and old are taking time to observe the court process and fixating their minds on the outcome of the judicial process. It is indeed a new dawn with such progress having been experienced since the commencement of the 2023 Presidential Electoral Tribunal. The OBIdients have even gone as far as detailing the day-to-day activities in court. I must say, I am super excited and my sincere wish is for same gesture to be extended to other tribunal matters in respective jurisdictions. All eyes must be on all aspects of the electoral tribunal. Justice once served will be to the returned winner, the electorate and the state. We need to embrace wholesome watch and effective participation.

Do you think Obi’s truck-full of evidence is enough to reclaim his mandate?

Hopefully, Justice will take its course. I believe so.

Considering the time allotted to Obi’s case, Is there any possibility for the court to examine all LP witnesses before the elapse of the case?

It is understood that the number of witnesses to be called are to be settled during the pre-trial conference and I believe that the legal team must have reconciled these process and hopefully, it will be adhered to by the court.

Are there any legal implication should the INEC chairman continue to ignore court anytime he is being summoned?

Ignoring the court won’t stop the justices from deciding facts before it. Where onus is on a party to defend a claim, he ought to do so, or else his or her silence will be taken for affirmation.

What is your advice for Nigerians who still have little or no hope in the judiciary?

My honest advice for Nigerians is not to lose hope in one of the most important arms of government. As this journey to greatness is one that will involve each and everyone of us, non-participation/ observation of the activities of the state leads to tyranny. It then gives the power of the people to the government which should be the other way round. No matter what happens, Democracy is the only way for humans to live and enjoy the benefits of a state governed by a few. We must stay committed to it else we lose.

