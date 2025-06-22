How Obey brokered peace in Fuji music industry

•Says K1 was misunderstood

In a significant development for Nigeria’s vibrant Fuji music scene, legendary Juju music icon, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has successfully brokered peace among key players in the Fuji genre, ending what has been a long-standing rift threatening the unity and growth of the Fuji music industry.

Known for his wisdom and fatherly influence in the Nigerian music landscape, Obey took it upon himself to intervene in the controversy sparked by recent comments made by Fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1 de Ultimate).

K1’s recent remarks, interpreted by many as a denial of the mentorship of the late Dr Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, the acknowledged creator of Fuji music, had ignited heated debates and fuelled rivalries across the Fuji community.

Speaking on the issue at a Special Meeting of the “Barrister Fans Legacy in General”, Obey clarified that K1 was largely misunderstood, noting that the artiste holds the late Barrister in high esteem.

“What he was trying to say was that Barrister was more than a boss or mentor to him. He was actually paying him a deeper compliment, but unfortunately, it was taken out of context,” Obey explained.

In a move to consolidate peace, Obey hosted a special peace meeting at his Lagos residence last Tuesday. The gathering included key members of the Barrister Fans Club Legacy, as well as three of the late musician’s children: Honourable Samsondeen Balogun; Mr AlMoroof Balogun, and Alhaja Modinot Balogun.

Others at the meeting include, Chief Muhilly Okunola of the Oludasile Fuji Media Platform; US-based representatives of the club: Alhaja Modina Adewale; Alhaja Lola Ola Jimoh; Alhaji Chief Lateef Okenla.

Among those present was Adisa Osiefa, a close associate of the late Barrister and the president of the club, who praised Obey’s intervention.

“The legacy of Barrister must not be tainted by division. He had foreseen challenges like this, but we are grateful that peace has now returned,” Chief Osiefa said.

Also speaking at the meeting, Secretary General of the Sikiru Ayinde Barrister Music Fest Forum and organiser of BarryFest, Mr Ademola Adesigbin, highlighted that the peace process initiated by Obey is a testament to the deep respect still held for the genre’s founding father.

He revealed plans for the upcoming third edition of BarryFest, which will mark 40 years since Barrister introduced Fuji music to the United States, with events to be held both in Lagos and the U.S..

Honourable Balogun expressed profound gratitude to Baba Obey for his unwavering support, adding that, “He is more than a mentor; he’s a grandfather to us”.

He advised us not to engage in any further arguments. It’s clear who created Fuji music; my father. But above all, he was a man of peace, and that is what we want to uphold.”

His brother, AlMoroof Balogun, also lauded the enduring support from fans.

“Our father touched lives through music. The fans have become family, and they continue to support his legacy like soldiers protecting a fortress. We deeply appreciate them,” he added.

The peace meeting also featured the presentation of award of excellence to the music legend, as well as the formal unveiling of the BarryFest event by Evangelist Ebenezer Obey.

Obey also took time to reflect on his personal relationship with the late Fuji pioneer, saying, “Barrister was a son to me. I discovered the uniqueness in him early. When I heard his sound, I told him the military was not his path. He was humble, talented, and grateful. I mentored him, and I remain committed to preserving his legacy.”

As calm returns to the Fuji community, many stakeholders are hopeful that the genre is set for a new era of unity, creativity, and growth built on the foundations laid by pioneers and now nurtured by peacemakers.