Rice is one of Nigeria’s most widely consumed foods. It appears on plates at celebrations, in homes and in markets across the country. However, rice has uses beyond food preparation. It can also serve as the raw material for alcoholic beverages.

In countries such as Japan, China and South Korea, rice is fermented to produce different types of rice wine.

Producing rice wine involves more than fermenting cooked rice. The process requires starch conversion, carefully managed fermentation and several finishing stages. Sake, the well-known Japanese rice wine, provides a useful example of how the process works.

Rice is starch, not sugar

Fruits such as grapes naturally contain sugars that yeast can use during fermentation. Rice is different because its main carbohydrate is starch.

Starch consists of long chains of glucose molecules. These chains are too large for yeast to use directly. They must first be broken down into simpler sugars through a process called saccharification.

This conversion is an essential part of rice wine production. Once the starch has been broken down, yeast can consume the resulting sugars and produce alcohol.

Why ‘rice wine’ is loose name

Rice wine is not produced in exactly the same way as grape wine. Depending on the variety and brewing tradition, its production may involve methods more closely associated with beer brewing.

The difference begins with the raw material. Grape wine is made by fermenting sugars already present in the fruit. Rice, on the other hand, requires starch conversion before yeast can produce alcohol.

In sake, these two processes happen simultaneously in the same fermentation tank. Koji mould produces enzymes that convert rice starch into sugars, while yeast converts those sugars into alcohol. This method is known as multiple parallel fermentation.

Although sake is a useful example, not every rice wine follows this exact process. Different countries and brewing traditions use different ingredients, starter cultures and fermentation techniques.

Step 1: Select and prepare the rice

The quality of the raw material influences the final product. Some rice wines are made with glutinous rice, which contains a high proportion of starch. The choice of rice depends on the type of beverage a producer intends to make.

For sake production, rice is typically milled to remove some of its outer layers before it is washed. The rice is then soaked to allow it to absorb water. This helps it cook more evenly during steaming.

The amount of water absorbed must be controlled because it affects the texture of the cooked rice and its suitability for koji cultivation and fermentation.

Step 2: Steam the rice

After soaking, the rice is steamed rather than boiled. In sake production, steaming generally takes about an hour, although the exact duration depends on the equipment and brewing method.

Steaming cooks the rice while limiting the amount of excess water it absorbs. The aim is to produce grains that are soft enough for enzyme activity but firm enough to retain their structure.

Overcooked or excessively wet rice can become difficult to handle during subsequent stages. Once steaming is complete, some of the rice is used to prepare koji, while the remainder is reserved for the main fermentation mash.

Step 3: Meet koji, the tiny scissors

Koji is steamed rice that has been cultivated with a mould called Aspergillus oryzae. It plays an important role in traditional sake production.

The mould grows on the rice and produces enzymes that break down starch into smaller sugars. These enzymes act like tiny scissors, cutting the long starch chains into substances that yeast can use.

Koji cultivation in sake production typically takes about 36 to 45 hours under carefully controlled conditions. Temperature, humidity and hygiene must be monitored to encourage the desired mould growth and prevent contamination.

Koji is central to sake brewing, but it is not used in every type of rice wine. Other traditional methods rely on different starter cultures containing the microorganisms and enzymes needed for fermentation.

Step 4: Add yeast and begin fermentation

After the rice and koji have been prepared, they are combined with water and yeast as part of the brewing process. Sake production also involves preparing a yeast starter before the main fermentation.

Yeast is a microorganism that consumes fermentable sugars and produces alcohol and carbon dioxide. In sake brewing, yeast works alongside the enzymes produced by koji. As the enzymes release more sugars from the rice starch, the yeast converts those sugars into alcohol.

The main fermentation stage generally lasts about 18 to 32 days, depending on the brewing method and conditions. During this period, brewers monitor factors such as temperature, acidity and fermentation activity.

Sake can reach an alcohol concentration of around 20% before dilution, although the strength of the finished product varies. This is higher than the alcohol content of most beers and many table wines.

Nigerian scientists have already tested rice wine production

Local research suggests that rice wine production is technically possible in Nigeria.

A 2022 study, titled Production of an Alcoholic Beverage from Rice (Oryza sativa) Using Nigerian Palm Wine Yeasts, investigated the use of yeast strains isolated from palm wine.

The researchers tested different yeast starters to determine their effects on the beverage’s chemical properties and sensory qualities. The rice wine produced with Saccharomyces cerevisiae recorded the highest ethanol concentration among the tested starters, at 3.90%. It also received the highest scores for appearance, taste, flavour, aroma and overall acceptability.

The researchers concluded that palm wine yeast could be used to produce rice wine of acceptable quality. This is an encouraging finding for local production, although the study was a laboratory investigation. It does not establish whether the process is commercially viable or how it would perform at industrial scale.

Step 5: Press, filter and age the wine

When fermentation ends, the liquid must be separated from the remaining rice solids. In sake production, the fermented mash is pressed, often through cloth bags, to extract the liquid.

The resulting beverage is then filtered to remove suspended particles. Depending on the product and brewing method, additional clarification may be required.

Some sake is pasteurised by heating it to approximately 60–65°C. This helps stabilise the beverage by reducing microbial activity and inactivating enzymes that could affect its quality during storage. Not all sake follows the same pasteurisation schedule, and the temperature and treatment time must be controlled.

The wine may then be matured in stainless steel tanks or other suitable storage vessels. Ageing allows its flavours to develop, although the duration and conditions vary according to the intended product. Once the required quality has been achieved, the beverage can be prepared for bottling.

What a producer must sort out first

Producing rice wine for commercial sale in Nigeria requires more than identifying a suitable fermentation method. A manufacturer must also understand the country’s food and beverage regulations.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) regulates the registration of food and beverage products. Its product registration requirements include the submission of relevant documents, facility information and product samples where required.

Nigeria also has specific Wine Regulations 2021, which cover the registration, classification, labelling and advertisement of wines within their scope.

However, a manufacturer should not assume that regulations written around conventional wine products automatically provide the correct classification for every rice-based alcoholic beverage.

Before investing in production equipment, a prospective manufacturer should seek clarification from NAFDAC on the appropriate product category, registration requirements and labelling standards for the proposed drink.

Other applicable requirements, including excise obligations and relevant manufacturing licences, should also be investigated.

Why rice is promising starting point

Nigeria is a major rice producer and consumer in West Africa. Rice is cultivated across several agricultural zones, giving the country an established raw-material base that could support further processing and product development.

Rice wine production is therefore a potential value-addition opportunity for Nigeria’s rice industry. The raw material is available, and local research has demonstrated that rice can be fermented into an alcoholic beverage using indigenous yeast. The next challenge is developing a safe, consistent and commercially viable production process.