How Nigerians can improve their mental health ― Health advocate, Owonikoko

Given that a reported 60 million Nigerians or more suffer from one mental illness or the other, mental health advocate and author, Olalekan Owonikoko has proffered solutions on how people can overcome such challenges.

Owonikoko made these solutions available in his new book entitled ‘Inspired by Dodo’ which he believes will complement the efforts of other advocates and the government on arresting public health problems.

Speaking on the launch of his new book, Olalekan Owonikoko said ‘Inspired by Dodo’ was a result of his love for dodo, Yoruba’s traditional plantain delicacy.

“Insipred by Dodo draws inspiration from my love for Dodo, and my work helping young people achieve a healthy mental state and the hesitation to pursue fulfillment in a bid to stay safe and realistic, and how that sabotages our mental health and the little things that give us the most relief,” the author said.

Owonikoko further explained how his love for cooking is therapeutic for him and how it has also influenced his writing about love languages and the many ‘loves’ people miss out on because they were spoken in a different language.

Other mental health advocates like Rhoda Robinson, the executive director of Hacey Health Initiative and Olusola Owonikoko, the executive director of Stanforte Edge, also emphasised the importance of intentional daily living and maintaining a healthy lifestyle as means to enhancing individual and collective productivity.