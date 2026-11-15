How Nigerian footballers qualify for European work permits

Signing a professional contract with a European club does not automatically give a Nigerian footballer permission to work in the country.

A work permit is a separate immigration requirement which can affect or prevent a transfer even after the club and player have agreed on the terms, with the rules varying from one country to another and the United Kingdom maintaining stricter requirements for non-British players following Brexit.

Before a Nigerian player can take up paid employment with a European club, two main requirements must be met: the player must obtain the necessary work authorisation from the destination country and complete the football registration process, which generally involves an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) processed through FIFA’s Transfer Matching System (TMS). Neither process is automatic, and both must be completed before the player can be cleared to represent the new club.

Why contract does not automatically grant work permission

A professional football contract establishes an employment relationship between a player and a club, but it does not provide immigration permission or exempt the player from the country’s employment regulations.

Each European country controls access to its labour market and determines the conditions under which foreign nationals can work, including professional footballers, although some countries operate specific procedures for athletes.

The ITC is a separate requirement under FIFA regulations, which require the certificate to be issued before a player can be registered with a new national football association. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), as the player’s previous association, must release the relevant registration through the ITC process before the destination country’s football federation can complete the player’s registration.

Immigration authorisation and football registration are connected but remain separate procedures, with the club generally handling the application in some countries while players may be required to obtain a visa before travelling and complete further residence formalities after arrival in others. In the United Kingdom, approval from the football authorities through a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) is required before the player can proceed with the relevant work visa application.

The United Kingdom operates outside the European Union’s immigration system, and since Brexit, non-UK and non-Irish players have needed a Governing Body Endorsement from the Football Association before they can obtain a work visa to play for an English club.

The endorsement is based on football-related criteria, including a player’s international appearances, the standard of the league in which he plays and his club’s performance.

There are two main routes through which a player can qualify for a GBE, with the first providing an automatic pass based on appearances for his national team. The Football Association assesses the percentage of a country’s competitive senior international matches in which the player has featured during the previous 24 months, while the required percentage depends on the country’s position in the FIFA world rankings.

For nations ranked between 21st and 30th, players must have featured in at least 50 per cent of the country’s competitive matches during the reference period, while the threshold rises to 70 per cent for countries ranked between 31st and 50th. Nations outside the top 50 do not qualify for an automatic pass under this route.

Nigeria’s position in the FIFA rankings therefore affects the requirements facing its players seeking to move to England. The Super Eagles were ranked 30th in the world in October 2026, placing the country at the bottom of the 21st-to-30th bracket, which means a Nigerian player would need to have featured in at least 50 per cent of the country’s competitive senior matches over the two-year reference period to qualify automatically.

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If Nigeria drops into the 31st-to-50th bracket, the required percentage would increase to 70 per cent, making a player’s record of appearances for the national team an important part of the assessment before an English club completes a transfer.

Players who do not qualify automatically are assessed through a points-based system that considers factors such as appearances and minutes played in domestic competitions, the standard of the league, participation in continental competitions and the performance of their clubs.

The general qualifying threshold is 15 points, while players who score between 10 and 14 points may be referred to an Exceptions Panel for further consideration.

Players who score fewer than 10 points may still be considered through an Elite Significant Contribution (ESC) place, although from the 2026/27 season, this route is available only to players born on or after January 1, 2003.

These requirements mean that a Nigerian player who is not a regular member of the national team or plays in a league that receives a lower assessment from the FA may be unable to obtain the required endorsement, even after agreeing to a contract with an English club.

The FA reviews and reissues its criteria each June, with the 2026/27 regulations taking effect when the summer transfer window opened on June 15, 2026.

What players must check in other European countries

European countries do not operate a single immigration system, so a Nigerian player who does not meet the requirements for a move to England may still be eligible to play in Portugal, Spain, Germany or the Netherlands, provided the player and club satisfy the immigration and employment conditions applicable in the destination country.

Portugal ended its ‘manifestation of interest’ route in 2024, requiring non-EU nationals seeking employment to obtain the appropriate work visa before travelling to the country. One of the routes available to a professional footballer with a contract is the D1 work visa, which requires a formal job offer and a salary that meets the applicable minimum wage requirement, stated in the supplied information as €920 gross per month for 2026.

Spain classifies professional footballers as employed athletes, with the club responsible for applying for the player’s initial residence and work authorisation. The sports-specific procedure covers certain competitions, including the top two divisions of men’s football, after which the player applies for a visa at a Spanish consulate once the employer’s authorisation has been approved.

Spanish regulations also include professional footballers in the catalogue of occupations for which employers can recruit foreign workers without first having to demonstrate that no suitable national candidate is available, allowing clubs to follow the relevant employment and immigration procedures when signing eligible players.

Germany requires most non-EU nationals to obtain a national visa before entering the country for employment, after which the visa can be converted into a residence permit. Professional footballers may obtain a residence permit under Section 19c of the Residence Act, subject to the applicable employment conditions and minimum salary requirements set for the category.

For 2026, the reported monthly gross salary threshold is €4,225, equivalent to 50 per cent of the pension contribution ceiling, while another official guidance figure places the annual gross salary requirement at €50,700.

The Netherlands requires professional footballers from outside the European Union and Switzerland to obtain a combined residence and work permit known as a GVVA. Training with a club before the necessary authorisation has been issued may be regarded as work and could attract a fine from the labour inspectorate.

The Dutch immigration service operates an expedited procedure for professional footballers, although clubs and players must still complete the required administrative steps before the player can begin working for the team.

How clubs and agents handle documentation

Football clubs generally lead the immigration application because they are the prospective employers, while players and their representatives are expected to provide the documents required to support the process, including a valid passport, the employment contract and the necessary release or transfer documentation from the previous club.

The responsibilities differ between countries, as illustrated by Spain’s system, where the employer must first obtain the residence and work authorisation before the player can apply for a visa at a Spanish consulate. The club’s administrative team therefore handles the initial application, while the player completes the subsequent immigration requirements.

Agents often coordinate the football registration process alongside the club, with the ITC requested through FIFA’s Transfer Matching System by the club seeking to register the player.

In France, a provisional registration may be issued if the releasing federation does not respond within 72 hours, although the applicable procedures and response periods differ between football associations.

Delays involving the NFF or the destination country’s football federation can affect a player’s eligibility to compete even when the immigration requirements have been completed, making it necessary for clubs to coordinate the two processes before confirming a player’s availability for matches.

One issue that can arise during transfers is the timing of the contract announcement and the completion of immigration formalities, as clubs may agree terms with a player and announce the signing before the relevant work authorisation has been issued.

If the application is delayed or rejected, the player cannot lawfully begin employment, leaving the club to wait for a decision or consider changes to the arrangement.

Common mistakes before travelling abroad

Travelling to Europe on a visitor visa or a trial invitation and subsequently taking up employment without obtaining the appropriate authorisation can create immigration problems for a player. In several European countries, activities such as training may be treated as work, meaning that a player who participates without the required permission could face difficulties with a subsequent application or risk losing their existing immigration status.

Latvian border authorities have previously taken administrative action against Nigerian players who were in the country on residence permits or visas that did not authorise them to work, highlighting the need for players to establish the conditions attached to their immigration status before joining a club’s training programme.

Another issue concerns the assumption that a football trial is automatically exempt from work and immigration requirements. A short-stay visa in Spain, for example, does not permit paid employment, while similar restrictions apply in other European Union countries, although a trial may be permitted under a sports visa or temporary stay authorisation where the relevant conditions are met.

Players should therefore obtain written confirmation from the club or the appropriate immigration authorities that the proposed trial is permitted under their visa conditions and does not amount to unauthorised employment.

Nigerian players seeking transfers to England should also check how the country’s FIFA ranking affects the FA’s GBE requirements before a club commits to a deal, as Nigeria’s 30th position in October 2026 places it in the bracket requiring players to have appeared in at least 50 per cent of the country’s competitive senior matches during the relevant two-year period.