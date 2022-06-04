How Nigerian Embassy, Nollywood filmmakers showcase films, culture in Greece

It was pomp and pageantry in Athens, the capital of Greece, as some award-awarding Nollywood actors and filmmakers graced the film festival organised by the Nollywood Travel Film Festival (NTFF) in collaboration with the Nigerian Embassy in Greece.

The four-day event, which took place between 26 and 29 of May at the Harlem Theatre in Athens, comprised of film screenings, panel discussions and networking events.

The opening night of the NTFF Athens 2022, was held on Thursday, May 26, at Harlem Theatre.

Through the creative arts, drama, dance, comedy, music, food, fashion, language, and film, all essential parts of the nation’s culture, the participants had a better understanding of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“It’s no wonder that Nollywood is celebrated all over the world,” the Nigerian Embassy said.

Commenting on the success of the event, the Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, Opunimi Akinkugbe, thanked the festival director, Mykel Parish, the NTFF team, and all the delegates and guests who graced the occasion.





Akinkugbe said the Embassy has identified film as one of the most effective ways to showcase Nigeria in Greece.

She stressed that the Nigerian entertainment industry has grown into one of the country’s greatest exports and also into national pride. She added that the sector creates thousands of jobs for the extraordinarily talented youth, and soothes souls by providing the best entertainment.

“As you are all aware, the film is a powerful medium of creative expression and storytelling,” Akinkugbe said. “This made it very important for us to be part of this wonderful initiative. We thank Mykel Parish and the Nollywood Travel Film Festival for coming to Athens.”

The second day (Friday, May 27) of the festival featured panel discussions titled ‘Creating Partnerships for New Markets & Expanding Cultural Diplomacy through Film: Nigeria and Greece’, which was held at the Embassy of Nigeria, Athens.

The session was moderated by Uche Agbo of the Coal City Festival, and the panellists included Kunle Afolayan, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Violetta Kontodaimon, and Kimberly Moore. Also in attendance at the panel discussions was the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Mrs Adebukola Agbaminoja.

The panellists shared experiences and engaging conversations about possible collaborative opportunities and partnerships between the Nigerian and Greek film industries.

“We are excited about the prospects of the new bonds and relations forged. It’s all about networking, connecting people as well as building partnerships for mutual benefit,” the Nigerian Embassy said while thanking Parish Africa and the NTFF for the initiative and for investing in this crucial part of the Nigerian economy.

The official Nollywood movies featured at the festival were ‘Eagle Wings’ directed by Paul Apel Papel, ‘Citation’ directed by Kunle Afolayan, ‘Collision Course’ directed by Bolanle Austen-peters, and ‘Lockdown’ directed by Moses Inwang.

“We thank the Nigerian Air Force for the great movie,” the Nigerian Embassy said. “The film production also historically marked the first instance of a major collaboration between the Nigerian military and Nollywood film industry.”

While appreciating the people and organisations who contributed to the success of the film festival, Ambassador Akinkugbe stated that the Embassy looks forward to the positive outcomes from this festival, between the Nigerian and Greek film industries, in the near future.