Every cashew nut grows attached to a juicy fruit called the cashew apple. Farmers harvest the nut, but the apple is often thrown away and left to rot.

Nigeria is the sixth-largest cashew nut producer in the world. Yet researchers estimate that only about 6 to 10% of cashew apples are put to use. That means a lot of good fruit goes to waste. But these apples can become juice, jam, wine and several other products. Here’s how.

Nigeria already grows the raw material

Nigeria produces about 200,000 to 240,000 tonnes of raw cashew nuts each year. About 85% are exported without processing, mostly to Vietnam and India.

Every cashew nut grows with an apple attached. This means the apples are already available wherever cashew trees are grown. Farmers do not need to plant anything new to access this raw material. The supply is already there.

What happens to cashew apples after harvesting

Farmers mainly grow cashew trees for their nuts. The apple is known as a pseudofruit because it is not the tree’s true fruit. After harvesting the nuts, many farmers leave the apples behind to rot.

There is also waste after processing. When juice is extracted from the apples, a solid material called pomace remains. This is often thrown away too. So, even after the apples are collected and processed, part of the fruit still goes to waste.

Why cashew apples spoil quickly

One of the major challenges limiting the commercial use of cashew apples is their short shelf life.

The fruit is soft, juicy and contains a high proportion of water. At room temperature, it can last only about four days before deterioration begins.

Unlike cashew nuts, which can be stored for longer periods, the apples require immediate attention after harvesting.

When collection and processing are delayed, the fruit may spoil before reaching processing facilities. This makes proper storage, transportation and access to nearby processing equipment important for reducing waste.

How to extract juice from cashew apples

Juice extraction is one of the first steps in converting cashew apples into commercially useful products.

The apples are washed, sliced and pressed to extract their juice. However, conventional machines designed for oranges, mangoes and pineapples may not be suitable because of the unique characteristics of cashew apples.

Using inappropriate equipment can reduce juice yield and affect the quality of the final product.

Nigerian researchers have tested a specially designed cashew apple juice extractor to address this challenge. Their study found that very ripe apples produced juice with higher nutritional value.

Access to suitable extraction machines could make it easier for farmers and small-scale processors to utilise the fruit.

Producing and packaging cashew apple juice

Fresh cashew apple juice can be processed into a drink for local consumption and commercial sale.

However, the juice requires appropriate treatment to improve its safety and shelf life. One method is pasteurisation, a process that involves heating the juice to destroy harmful microorganisms.

After pasteurisation, the juice can be packaged in clean, properly sealed bottles to prevent contamination.

Cashew apples are also a source of vitamin C, making the juice a potential addition to Nigeria’s fruit beverage market.

Businesses interested in commercial production must also comply with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) requirements, including product registration before sale.

Turning cashew apple juice into wine

Another product that can be made from cashew apples is wine.

The process involves adding wine yeast to the extracted juice. The yeast converts the natural sugars in the juice into alcohol through fermentation.

According to a federal research agency, cashew apple wine should be allowed to age for at least six months to develop its quality.

The wine may also require clarification before bottling. Throughout the process, processors must maintain proper hygiene and use clean equipment and containers to prevent contamination and unwanted fermentation.

As with other commercially produced beverages, businesses must meet the relevant NAFDAC requirements before introducing the product to the market.

Making jam, jelly, syrup and other products

Fermentation is not the only way to use cashew apples. They can also be made into jam, jelly, syrup, candied fruit, sauces and pickles. Researchers have identified these as other ways to process the fruit.

These products also have an advantage over fresh juice: they can last longer when properly prepared and packaged. This makes them suitable for small processors who may not have access to expensive equipment. Cashew apples can also be used to make vinegar, giving processors more ways to earn from the fruit.

Turning leftover pulp into flour

Juice extraction does not have to be the end of the process. The pomace left behind after pressing can also be put to use. It can be dried and ground into flour, which researchers say could be added to foods such as snacks.

However, the flour needs further processing to reduce its anti-nutritional effects. Drying also helps it last longer than fresh pomace. This means processors can turn what would normally be discarded into another product.

Producing citric acid from cashew apples

Researchers have also found another use for cashew apple juice. Scientists at LAUTECH used a type of black mould to produce citric acid from the juice.

According to the researchers, this was the first attempt to produce citric acid using cashew juice.

Their best result was 92.8 grams of citric acid per litre after 10 days. Citric acid is used in food, drinks and medicines. Producing it locally could save Nigeria about US$31 million in foreign exchange, based on 2020 import figures.

This is still at the research stage, not commercial factory production. However, it shows that cashew apples could have uses beyond juice and other familiar food products.

Challenges limiting cashew apple processing in Nigeria

The first challenge is speed. Cashew apples spoil within days, so processors need to collect and process them quickly. Access to suitable equipment is another challenge, as many conventional juice extractors are not designed for cashew apples.

Locally made processing equipment could help address this problem. Processors must also meet NAFDAC’s registration requirements before selling their products.

These challenges require investment and proper planning, but they are not impossible to overcome. With suitable equipment and timely processing, cashew apples could provide farmers and local processors with another source of income instead of being left to rot.