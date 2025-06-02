How Nigeria can make zero-tariff with US govt possible — Senator Natasha

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has unveiled a bold five-point plan to position Nigeria for a zero-tariff trade deal with the United States — a move she believes could transform the country’s economy.

Fresh from meetings with U.S. officials and lawmakers in Washington D.C., the Kogi Central senator shared insights from her discussions, including an honest exchange with Mark Meadows, former White House Chief of Staff and close ally of Donald Trump.

“America has over 100 million functional unemployed people. Trump’s administration is eager to get them working, somehow,” she said.

She explained that U.S. industries—from tech to agriculture—urgently need raw materials and low-cost production support.

However, outdated environmental regulations from the 1970s are slowing progress.

“Their industries must ramp up production, but there’s an impediment,” she said, referring to Nixon-era EPA policies.

Akpoti-Uduaghan urged Nigeria to look beyond oil and focus on its rare earth mineral wealth, which is critical to the 4th Industrial Revolution.

“Nigeria has abundant reserves of minerals like monazite, coltan, bastnasite, and xenotime, found in states such as Kogi, Plateau, Niger, Kaduna, and Bauchi,” she noted.

She suggested that resource control may have played a hidden role in some of the country’s worst community conflicts.

The senator highlighted Nigeria’s untapped agricultural potential, pointing out the country’s climate is free from hurricanes, frost, wildfires, and earthquakes.

She proposed that U.S. brands like Neutrogena could partner with Nigerian Shea butter cooperatives, just as France’s L’Occitane works with Burkina Faso and The Body Shop with Ghana.

In technology, she pushed for the development of smart hubs and outsourcing centers to compete with India.

“Harnessing the redundant large labour force, Nigeria can take many call center jobs from India. No hating, but an average Nigerian speaks with a clearer accent than an average Indian,” she said.

To make a zero-tariff deal possible, Senator Natasha outlined five key actions:

“Renew AGOA: Nigeria must advocate for renewing and expanding the African Growth and Opportunity Act beyond 2025.

“Strengthen U.S. Trade Dialogues: Build on the 2000 U.S. Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) to deepen economic ties.

“Reform Extractive Industries: Enforce environmental protections, promote local manufacturing, and ensure responsible mining.

“Deploy Strategic Diplomats: Appoint business-savvy ambassadors to facilitate U.S. investments.

“Show Political Will and Earn Trust: Create a stable, honest political environment to attract and keep investors.

“No one will risk their hard-earned money in politically unstable and dishonest environments,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan ended on a hopeful note.

“The world is Nigeria’s oyster. Let’s invest in human capital and honestly strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem — then watch the world dance to us,” she added.