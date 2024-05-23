A data analyst who is vast in advanced analytics and applied economics, Oluwabusayo Bello, has disclosed how Nigeria can take a cue from United States financial cybersecurity.

Nigeria, like many countries, is experiencing a surge in digital financial transactions, making cybersecurity a pressing concern.

The lessons from Bello’s work in the US provide valuable insights for Nigeria’s financial sector.

According to her, Nigeria’s financial institutions can benefit from adopting advanced analytics and machine learning to develop robust fraud detection systems.

By analysing vast datasets and identifying patterns, these technologies can help preemptively detect and prevent cyber fraud.

Bello, dedicated to enhancing the cybersecurity of the US financial sector, while speaking with Tribune Online said she focuses on analysing complex data patterns to develop sophisticated fraud detection tools.

Leveraging her expertise in machine learning and artificial intelligence, she is at the forefront of combating cyber financial fraud and bolstering the resilience of financial systems.

As Nigeria continues to embrace digital transformation, adopting these strategies can lead to increased security, greater financial transparency, and sustainable economic growth.

“As a dedicated data analyst specializing in advanced analytics and machine learning, my mission is to tackle cyber financial fraud and strengthen the US financial cybersecurity system,” declares Bello.

Bello’s impactful work involves developing robust fraud detection systems to protect financial assets and maintain economic stability.

With years of experience as a data analyst at Northern Trust Corporation and research at Illinois State University, Bello possesses a profound understanding of data modeling, economic behavior, and the integration of advanced technologies in financial analysis.

“My expertise encompasses data visualization, predictive modeling, and cybersecurity. I have extensive proficiency in Python, R, and SQL, which I utilize to create advanced fraud detection systems and conduct high-level data analysis,” Bello elaborates.

During her tenure at Northern Trust Corporation, Bello conducted groundbreaking research on data methodologies and executed complex SQL queries to filter and summarize data.

Her work in creating data visualizations using tools like Power BI, R, and Python has provided invaluable insights for high-priority decisions and customer service improvements.

Bello is also an active member of the American Economic Association, the International Society for Data Science and Analytics, and the National Society of Black Engineers.

These affiliations underscore her commitment to staying at the forefront of her field, continuously enhancing her skills, and contributing to the broader professional community.

Through these networks, Bello engages with fellow experts, shares insights, and collaborates on cutting-edge research, further solidifying her role as a key figure in advancing financial cybersecurity and data analytics.

In addition to her professional achievements, Bello has contributed to the success of conferences, such as “Unlock the Value of AI & Generative AI Quickly and at Scale with AWS & Teradata” and “Generative AI: The Next Frontier for Business Innovation.”

These events have enriched her knowledge and skills, enabling her to stay at the cutting edge of technological advancements in data analytics and cybersecurity.

Simplifying the process of tracking financial transactions through user-friendly digital tools can enhance compliance and security. Mobile apps and online platforms tailored to the needs of Nigerian users can make cybersecurity more accessible and effective. Establishing strong collaborations between financial institutions, regulatory bodies, and cybersecurity experts is crucial. These partnerships can facilitate the sharing of best practices and the development of comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks.

Raising awareness and educating financial professionals about cybersecurity risks and best practices is essential. Training programs and workshops can equip professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to protect financial systems effectively. Improving cybersecurity in Nigeria’s financial sector can have far-reaching implications for the economy. Enhanced security measures will increase trust in digital financial transactions, encouraging more people to participate in the formal financial system. This, in turn, can boost economic growth and stability.

Bello’s dedication extends beyond the office, as she actively engages with communities and policymakers to advocate for proactive measures in financial cybersecurity. Through public lectures, workshops, and collaborations with financial professionals, she strives to raise awareness and promote evidence-based interventions.

Oluwabusayo Adijat Bello’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the cybersecurity of the US financial sector is not only transforming the American financial landscape but also offers valuable lessons for Nigeria. Her innovative approaches, leveraging advanced analytics and user-friendly digital tools, provide a roadmap for improving cybersecurity in Nigeria’s financial sector.

Bello’s pioneering work serves as an inspiration, highlighting the importance of innovation, technology, and collaboration in building robust and secure financial systems.

