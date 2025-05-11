How Nigeria can become hope for Africa — Peter Obi

..Blames setback on competent, committed leadership

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has said all that is required to transform Africa is competent, committed leadership.

Obi rated Nigeria as the country that could become the beacon of hope for the rest of the continent if its leaders could show the commitment and competence to serve the interests of the people.

According to the former governor of Anambra State, one way to achieve this is through massive investment in human development, particularly education, health and pulling people out of poverty.

Obi posted his position on his X handle on Sunday, sharing with his followers the same thoughts he shared with youths at the University of Cambridge.

He wrote, “Yesterday, at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, I was honoured with an invitation to address African youths in the African Together Conference tagged ‘The Making of Africa’s Future Presidents.’

“I was delighted to interact with these youths drawn from different African countries and passionate about making a positive difference in society.

“I was inspired by the energy and determination of these young leaders, and I remain committed to empowering them to shape Africa’s future.

“Our discussion centred on the pathway to dismantling corruption and building a better future for our continent

“I reiterated how investing in the critical areas of human and national development, education, health, and pulling people out of poverty can drive immeasurable growth and development in any nation and continent.

“Drawing examples from our comparable nations: China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the continent of Asia, I showed how committed leadership can turn around any nation and continent by prioritising investments in these areas.

“I shared insights from my political journey, highlighting the challenges and opportunities that come with serving the public.

“I maintained that Nigeria, and indeed Africa, can work for all, if we dismantle corruption and rascality in governance, and prioritise investment in the critical areas of development.

“With competent, committed and compassionate leadership, Nigeria can become a beacon of hope, and Africa will rise to become a global economic powerhouse

“I thank the African Society, University of Cambridge, for hosting this important event, and I also appreciate the young leaders who participated with such enthusiasm and dedication.

“As we strive to build the New Nigeria, we all must get involved in this important process of nation-building by ensuring that only competent, capable, committed leaders with character and integrity are elected into public offices.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE