President Bola Tinubu has said a sustained collaboration between government, Private sectors, Civil Society Organisations and religion bodies remained the only major ways the country can attained it national development goals by 2030.

Tinubu disclosed this through his Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adedulire while declaring open the 2024 Conclave on Sustainable Development, organized by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka through her Centre for Sustainable Development, in partnership with United Nations in Nigeria, held at ASUU-Unizik Conference Hall Awka, on Thursday.

Mrs Orelope-Adedulire, argued that the country need the above mentioned partnership to achieved her national development goals by 2030 as mapped out by the present administration.

According to her, “This Conclave is timely and the theme “Resilient Futures, Thriving Communities: Focusing on Well-being through Sustainable Strategies” is suitable and novel, as it is geared towards setting agenda for better health and well-being of all Nigerians through effective engagement with our respected academia and other stakeholders in the implementation of the SDGs in Nigeria.

“As you are all aware, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), comprising 17 interlinked goals, 169 targets and 230 indicators, are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

“They aims are to tackle the root causes of poverty and unite us together to make positive change for both people and the planet, while ensuring that “no one is left behind’. Crucially, the SDGs work on the spirit of partnership and pragmatism to make necessary choices to improve livelihood in a sustainable way. Hence, within this framework are: SDG-1, ‘No Poverty’; SDG-2, “Zero Hunger” SDG -3 ‘Good Health and Well-being’; SDG – 8, ‘Decent Work and Economic Growth’; SDG-11 ‘Sustainable Cities and Communities’; and SDG-17 ‘Partnership for the Goals’. All these SDGs hold particular relevance for our discussion today.

“In Nigeria the challenges and threat confronting us are much more critical. These include, dwindling financial resources, persistent insecurity, social and economic inequalities, organized crime, hardship arising from Government Economic reforms e.g. high rate of poverty projected at 38.8% (NBS report, March, 2024), hunger at 26.5 million people across the country (World Food Programme report, 2024); climate risks and natural disaster etc.

“All these challenges combined to slowdown progress towards the achievement of SDGs in Nigeria and impale national development in general.

“Indeed for Nigeria to achieve the transformation promise of the SDGs that is ‘to leave no one behind’ we need the expertise and financial resources of all critical stakeholders, Public and Private Sectors, Scientific Community; Academia and wider Civil Society.

“These challenges can also be overcome if all critical stakeholders work diligently together towards the attainment of SDGs, using science, technology, education, environment and arts to fast-track the achievement of SDGs in the remaining 6-years in Nigeria. Therefore, without doubt, the crucial role of academia in the development process of a nation has long been recognized and cannot be overemphasised.

“Distinguished ladies and Gentlemen, the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs (OSSAP-SDGs) place a premium on active participation of non-state actors and other stakeholders in the implementation of the SDGs.

“In discharging its core mandate, OSSAP-SDGs works in close collaboration with National Assembly; all Federal MDAs; National and Sub-national Governments; Civil Society Organizations; Private Sector and Development Partners such as United Nations Agencies.

“To demonstrate this commitment, OSSAP-SDGs facilitated the establishment of the Private Sector Advisory Group on the SDGs (PSAG-SDGs); Donors Partnership Forum (DPF) and Civil Society Strategy Group on SDGs (CSOSG-SDGs) in Nigeria. These strategic platforms are aimed at mobilizing expertise and financial resources needed for the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria.

“It is my pleasure to inform this gathering that OSSAP-SDGs in its efforts to accelerate the attainment of SDGs in Nigeria has developed Nigeria SDGs Implementation Plan 2020-2030 ‘ Navigating the Decade of Action for the Global Goals’.

“This strategic Roadmap if well implemented will surely fast track progress towards the achievement of SDGs in Nigeria by 2030. Nigeria also was among the 44 countries that 1st presented Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the implementation of the 2030 agenda to the High-Level Political Forum (UNHLPF) held in July 2017 and presented the 2nd VNR in 2020. Nigeria was the 1st African country to conduct Independent Evaluation of SDG-3 & SDG-4 in partnership with UNICEF, etc.

“In addition, OSSAP-SDGs between 2016 and 2023, has executed high impact pro-poor SDGs intervention programmes/projects for the well-being of the citizens across the 36 states and FCT, amongst which are:In the education sector, 8,008 furnished classroom blocks have been constructed and 305 classrooms rehabilitated.In the health sector, 195 Health Centres, comprising PHCs and MCCs were constructed, complemented with the supply of 199 Intensive Care and Rural ambulances. In other sectors, 66 Vocational and Skills Acquisition Centres constructed; 1,294 transformers supplied; 19,266 solar-powered streetlights constructed; 300 homes for IDPs; 343 transit homes; 973 solar and hand-pump boreholes, etc. 9. The future is challenging, but it is also promising. The path to achieving sustainable development within the framework of the SDGs is clear and less complex.

“The Nigerian government has demonstrated strong commitment towards the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and the SDGs. Institutional Frameworks have been established at the national and sub-national levels to support effective implementation of the SDGs.

“The SDGs cannot be achieved with stand-alone programmes and projects. They must be carefully integrated into national and sub-national policies and development plans. Our Research Institutions (Universities) must be properly funded to strengthen their scientific and technological capacity to move towards more sustainable development. Government, Private Sector, Academia, and the industry must collaborate effectively to leverage policy, research, and innovation to tackle these critical issues.

“The need for robust Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting (MER) cannot be overemphasised.

“We must work together to strive towards a world free from poverty and a land that flourishes in sustainability.

“In conclusion, let us all remember that the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria is not merely a matter of policy; it is a mission that requires the active engagement and determination of every individual and every sector both at national and sub-national levels.

“Once again, I thank the organizers of this Conclave for their tireless efforts, and I commend this University for their commitment to advancing knowledge in this crucial area of sustainable development as it relates to SDGs and my Office will continue to support and partner with this University towards the achievement of SDGs in Nigeria by 2030..

“At this point, on behalf of the SSAP-SDGs, I declare this Conclave Open to the glory of God”.

The SSA was represented at the event by Dr. Mrs Ify Nnamichi.

In her address, the Host and Director, Centre For Sustainable Development UNIZIK, Prof. Echendu Dolly Adinma opined that Sustainable Development refers to the use of today’s resources in a manner that does not compromise the use of these resources by future generations. The scholar informed that the 2024 year marks the beginning of the second lap in the implementation of the United Nations Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development anchored on the 17 interconnected SDGs.

The Director also informed that the core mission of the centre is providing a trans-disciplinary platform for the University to engage in issues of sustainable development via responding to the growing demand for education, research and innovation in sustainability, and to work alongside with Government, Private Sectors and other interested stakeholders to maximize the commercial and epistemological impact of sustainability research and knowleged-transfer activities generated by the University.