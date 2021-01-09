‘How Nigeria can achieve genuine national growth’

Mr Oladimeji Tope Ezekiel, popularly known as Otope is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Oyo State. In this interview by SEYI SOKOYA, he speaks on the way forward to the development of Nigerian politics and his political mission in Oyo State.

How will you describe your political journey so far?

I am an indigene of Ibadan, from Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo state, ward 10, Alakia Omoleye area. I am based in the USA been there for about 15 years now. I am an advocate of youth for good governance and I have been able to impact lives positively through my Otope Foundation as well as lending hands of fellowship and support to people of my constituency and beyond. We have impacted lives with various empowerment, apprenticeship, and entrepreneurship among others. My political journey began in 2004 during the tenure of former Governor Rashidi Ladoja and I was a member of Accord Party in 2008. I contested for councillorship in 2000 to 2008, but the election was canceled by former Governor Alao Akala.

My political leaders include Deacon Gbadeogun JP, Evangelist Suberu, Alhaji Titilope, now late, Honourable Busari Olayemi, and Honourable Ibrahim Bolomope. Now, I’m a member of the ruling party of the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). At present, I am also committed to adding great value to the political system of the state. I feel it is time to represent my constituent and bring about a genuine positive change we have been longing for. I am aiming to represent my constituent, Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal constituencies, at the House of Representatives. With the best of my understanding, I’m duly qualified for the seat by all standards.

The youth have faced a serious challenge from the government in the outgoing year. What is hope for the youths of the country?

It is still very bright. If you build the youth, you are building the nation. If they are given the necessary supports and a conducive environment, including such as entrepreneurship, grant, loans, and gainful employment, they will be productive. This would also curb crimes and criminalities in society. I’m a member of Young Visioners Association which has a presence in all 36 states, including Abuja, and our mission statement is about youth’s aspiration towards good governance. I am from the school of thought that connects with grassroots politics and that is why I am aiming for such a seat. Youths need to be taken care of to eradicate, poverty, restiveness, idleness, insecurity, and the rest.

What is your assessment of the present state of Nigerian politics?

It is a capital expensive venture coupled with God-fatherism. With the 2019 election in Oyo State, god-fatherism has been reduced to the best minimum and hopefully the trend will continue. Back then, the expensive nature of Nigerian politics has always been a mind-bogging issue, thereby discouraging good hands, and thereby setting the template for the highest bidder.

Voters should be given the opportunity to read their candidates’ minds. What they are up to, what they have done or going to deliver, and responsible to the people. Also, the use and dump syndrome needs to be reduced or better eradicated. The deliveries of some present political office holders are not encouraging. The idea of turning their back to the electorates that voted them into power is uncalled for. I grew up among the masses in this ward 10 (Alakia-Isebo area) in Egbeda Local Government of Oyo State, and I have been responsible for their yearnings and aspirations in my own little way. Seeing my little caring and contributions, the people of my constituency beckoned on me to aspire for political positions.

Also, since I travelled to the USA, over 15 years ago, the lifestyles of the people I left behind is not progressing. This is pathetic, appalling, disturbing and you can see distress, devastation, and sorrow in the faces of the people, especially the masses. They are also hungry and angry and their anger is hunger-induced; loss of a job, total abandonment by the people who should take care of them, governments at local government, state and federal levels, have taken the order of the day. Even those who claimed they are representing the people at all various levels of political offices both elected and appointed are not a concern.

What is your take on the state of the nation?

I’m an advocate of genuine restructuring in the country that would be based on equitable distribution of wealth between the federal and state governments being a panacea for the country’s challenges and also bury the agitations of secessionists and separatists. Also, power must be reduced from the federal to the states, decentralisation of police functions-like-each state need to control her police. State also needs to control her resources and give an agreed percentage to the federal for a more united Nigeria federation. Also, if the constitution is amended and the country restructured, Nigeria will attain national growth as well as genuine development. In Nigeria, politicians are more committed to the party, ethnic, religious, and other such interests as against the requirements of bringing Nigerians together.

