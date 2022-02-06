How NiDCOM expends N130m on Research and Development

Thirty-eight expenditures in the 2021 expenses of Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), amounting to N130million meant for research and development, was blown for trips, estacodes, data mapping among other purposes.

According to the expenditure sheet sourced from the agency, the expenditure for research and development formed the payment for various purposes with a larger chunk expended on what it described as “data mapping” in various parts of the world.

Twenty-eight per cent of the funds, amounting to N36m was used for mapping Nigerians in foreign jurisdictions such as Brazil, Canada, Australia, Egypt, South Africa.

Others in this category of expenditure are Sudan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, (UAE) and Japan.

Further checks on the research and development funds drained in the 2021 budget of NiDCOM revealed that Nigerian taxpayers funded the online presence of the agency with N28.9 million, 22.20% of the N130m budget for her research and development.

Details of these expenses as captured in the 2021 research and development expenses of the agency with budget code 23050101 reads as follows.”being requisition for the award of contract for consultancy services for the NIDCOM App development project, phase I (with remittance functionality) the lot 4 research and development job cost Nigerian taxpayers N19,271,566.00.

“being requisition for consultancy services for upgrading, maintenance and application of NIDCOM website, N9,604,888.75.

Connected to these expenses are payments undertaken on behalf of Nigerian taxpayers by officials of NiDCOM listed as items 19, 20 and 22.

They read: “payment for professional contact services for Facebook and messenger service N2.4m; payment for professional call service for NIDCOM phone service platform N2.4m and payment for user licenses for professional call and contact services N2m.

Sixteen per cent of the N130m for research and development was burnt on trips and estacodes, amounting to N21m, this covered trips to the United States, United Kingdoms and France, prices for the separate trips, was borne by the Nigerian taxpayers, who fund the services of the ministry.

In its bid to popularise the activities of NiDCOM, the agency splashed over N11m on the establishment of an online radio station.

Expenses incurred by the Nigerian taxpayers are reflected in the expenditure list as “establishment of radio/digital TV unified information service centre…,” The document was seen by our correspondent stated.

It purchased equipment to the tune of N800,000.00 and another payment to the tune of N602,000.00.

