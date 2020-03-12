How Navy, OMSL partnership recued Chinese ship from pirate attack

According to a news report on the website of Fleetmon, builders of the world’s first public vessel data collection, which helps organisations deliver better logistic reports, a general cargo ship, the Hungarian Glory, managed by Tianjin Xinhai International. Ship Management was attacked by pirates on the March 5, 2020, along the coastal side of Lagos, and was rescued by one of OMSL patrol boats, NNS Sparrow.

The report stated that, “The ship was drifting after the attack, not responding to contact requests. According to track, the ship started moving at around 1300 UTC of Mar 6, and went adrift again after about an hour. As of 1500 UTC of Mar 6, the ship was still adrift or moving at slow speed, and Nigerian Navy patrol boat NNS Sparrow approached her nearly 24 hours after the alert. 23 Chinese crew were reportedly onboard the Hungarian Glory.”

The NNS Sparrow is one of the patrol boats of the Ocean Marine Solutions Limited (OMSL), audited and approved by the Nigerian Navy and fitted with comprehensive communication equipment, enabling full situational awareness for clients’ enhanced protection. It executed the rescue mission and safely brought the vessel back to Lagos.