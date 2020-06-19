How NASFAT fed 6,500 needy on Eid al-Fitr Day

THE Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), on Sunday, 24 May, 2020 put a smile on the faces of the needy in the society as part of events to mark this year’s Eid al-Fitr.

The organisation, through its ‘Feed a Mouth’ programme, reached out to 6,500 persons in 130 locations across the 22 zones of the society.

The programme, which is a tradition of NASFAT, was to felicitate with Muslims in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to mark the end of Ramadan.

The programme, this year, was extended to zones of the organisation outside Nigeria.

According to NASFAT’s welfare secretary, Alhaji AbdulRahman Olarinde, as part of the initiative, people with the intention to fast but who had no means of doing so were equally provided with sohoor and iftar meals throughout the fasting period.

Prior to the feeding programme held on Eid Day, NASFAT had disbursed N60.9 million in cash and food items to the vulnerable in the society as a measure to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the country and the world at large.

No fewer than 18,942 households and 113,652 people benefited from the disbursement across the 22 zones of the organisation.

On Eid Day, delighted beneficiaries ranging from the elderly and the young to men and women visited Oluwole Mosque in Ogba, Lagos State, one of the designated venues in Lagos, to receive packs of food and drink. They did this under strict adherence to the physical distancing policy of the government.

Speaking with journalists, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs Omobolanle Onifade, said: “My children and I have been all alone since the lockdown. My husband is stranded in Abuja and it has not been easy for me and my children since everywhere is locked down and Ramadan met us this way.

“I heard about this programme a few minutes ago and decided to come here with my children. I am glad that we did. This food is very rich. I have not had something close since the lockdown began. We just manage anything we see. I want to say thank you to NASFAT for this very kind gesture,” Mrs Onifade said.

NASFAT’s publicity secretary, Alhaji Akeem Yusuf, said: “This is our own way of touching lives and be of help to humanity. The policy thrust of this current administration is health, education, livelihood and da’wah (HELD).

“Livelihood and da’wah parts are what we are doing here today, having dealt with the health part, still doing so, in dealing with the pandemic.

“We want to ensure that everyone is happy and also try to cushion the effect of the pandemic on the people. The main purpose of this particular feeding programme is to celebrate with our Muslim brothers and sisters.

“Everybody knows that the Covid-19 pandemic currently ravaging the whole world has affected so many things. The economic, social, religious and political aspects of our living have been locked down. Our message to our members that have been asked to stay at home is that they should believe that this is from Allah.

“Allah tells us that He would never place any burden that we cannot bear on us. We pray that this would go away very soon and we can return to our normal life. That notwithstanding, this is what we call the new normal which we have to learn to cope with.”

In his goodwill message on behalf of the leaders and members of NASFAT to those who have been supporting the organisation, NASFAT’s president, Alhaji Niyi Yusuf, expressed appreciation to all friends, donors, contributors and supporters of the Covid-19 Relief Fund, the ‘Feed a Mouth’ programme during Ramadan and the Eid al-Fitr special ‘Feed a Muslim’ package.

“With your support, thousands of households have been lifted through cash donations and food items. Is there any reward for good other than good? May Allah reward each of you for your thoughtfulness, charity, support, kindness and generosity, and grant you relief when you need same,” Alhaji Yusuf stated.

