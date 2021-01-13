How Nasarawa lost 9 prominent personalities in few days

The government and people of Nasarawa State are mourning the death of some of their greatest technocrats, traditional title holders and political figures who died within a period of two weeks in the state.

Although the causes of their deaths are not officially related to the deadly COVID-19 but there are rumours that some of the deaths might be likely as a result of the deadly virus.

Alhaji Usman Apkoshi, former chairman of the State Internal Revenue Board and retired permanent secretary died last week Tuesday, the deaths of Ambassador Polycap Azige, Pioneer state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Halilu Envulanza, a title holder in Eggon land and father to Danladi Halilu Envulanza, the immediate past secretary of National Judicial Commission (NJC) also happened within that same week.

The state also witnessed the deaths of Alhaji Ibrahim Dahiru, a retired Permanent Secretary in the state and Alhaji Adamu Muhammed Abubakar Sarkin Nunku, a second class traditional ruler which happened within a few hours.

Other prominent personalities that died in the last few weeks are Arc. Stanley Buba, the pioneer chairman of the state All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Elisha Iya Kwari, former state Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA) as well as Abdullahi Abubakar Aso the Madakin Keffi and that of Mrs Rebecca Isaac Umaru former provost College of Education Akwanga.

Meanwhile, the state government, prominent personalities within and across the state have sent their condolences to the families of the deceased persons.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, in a statement issued by Jibrin Gwamna, his Press Secretary condoled Governor Abdullahi Sule, the Emir of Lafia Justice Sidi Bage (Rtd) and the entire citizens of the state over the demise.

The speaker in the statement expressed shock and deep concern with the passing away of notables citizens of the state within the shortest period of time and prayed God to forgive their shortcomings and reward them with paradise as well as comfort their families.

Balarabe who described their demise as a colossal loss and a big blow to the state condoled with Governor Abdullahi Sule, chairman of the state traditional council of chiefs, the Emir of Lafia and the entire family members of the deceased and the state at large over the painful loss and enjoined all to accept it as the will of God.

