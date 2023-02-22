Money politics will play a major factor in the forthcoming election because some people feel there is some stocked cash somewhere waiting to be released on election day

In this interview, African Democratic Congress (ADC) House of Representatives candidate for Bwari/AMAC Federal Constituency, Barrister Juliet Ikhayere, shares her insights on the forthcoming Saturday’s polls, among other key issues surrounding her plans and programmes for the people. ISRAEL AROGBONLO brings the excerpts:

1. Who is Juliet Ikhayere?

Juliet Ikhayere is a legal practitioner and linguist. I’m the House of Representatives candidate representing the Bwari/AMAC Federal Constituency in the FCT, Abuja. My passion is building strong relationships, making a difference in my world, and leaving a mark wherever I go.

2. How has the journey been so far?

For me, life has generally been challenging, and it has also been a learning experience—every part of my journey, from my undergraduate days to everything I have achieved or where I’m going, has been a duty call. Getting to know people, selling your manifesto, and explaining who you are and why you want to serve as a councillor to the House of Representatives has been difficult. I thank God for the ability to understand people in the field. For me, it’s a worthy journey, and I do not regret everything I have passed through. All I have to do is learn my lessons and focus on the journey ahead.

3. What makes you unique?

What makes me unique is my agility and ability to push hard even when all odds seem against me. The fact that I appreciate the good in my life and it helps me to whittle down the effect of the negatives. That’s something unique that I’d love to appreciate.

4. As an ADC Reps candidate for AMAC/Bwari, how do you intend to change the old order?

By engaging with the people and connecting with them so they can understand what we plan to do. There’s been a huge gap between the elected and the electorate. So, I plan to get involved, building the synergy between the people and me for them to accept what we are bringing on board. Our ideas will be communicated through diplomatic measures.

5. Do you see money politics playing a major factor in the forthcoming election?

Yeah (sighs). Money politics will play a major factor in the forthcoming election because some people feel there is some stocked cash somewhere waiting to be released on election day, but I hope they will get disappointed. The era of vote-buying will be over. While some people expect “to be given money”, their bubbles will burst because there will be no money for them. After all, the government will ensure that those involved in stockpiling cash are brought to justice and severely restricted (from buying votes). But if such is the order of the day, money will not play a major role because people (the electorates) will still do what they want to do. Some people are not bothered about what is being shared; they only want a good government.

6. Tell us a bit about your plans and programmes for your constituents if elected.

I intend to engage the people through town hall meetings, getting to know their issues, helping to put these issues together, and finding ways to incorporate them into the year’s budget, seeing that the FCT people are considering everyone in every part. The general needs of the people will be considered, and also see that the executive will implement these policies. And also find ways to help the people understand that some of these policies are outside the knowledge of the public. I also plan to engage with the other arms of the government, especially speaking against issues that will impact social justice on the people. Also, plan to bring in programmes that private organisations, CSOs, and a whole lots more fund.

7. What will you do in your 100 days in office?

First and foremost, after winning, I would love to go around all the 22 wards and say thank you (to all the electorates) because, for me, my winning will be a ground-breaking one. It’s going to be something that will shoot Africa in a direction that it has not been used to. I will also build a network of committed fellows in the first 100 days to begin a search of the issues and see ways we can push for quality bills that will either be reviewed or made. And also see how much we can interact with other government ministries because we believe that, after three months (in office), the next government will be able to set up our cabinet. Then we will be able to ensure that the needs of the Bwari/AMAC Federal Constituency are first captured as well as the general public.

8. Tell us more about how your victory will reshape Africa as a continent.

You know (referring to our reporter), everybody depends on Nigeria as the centrepiece of Africa’s politics. And when a 28-year-old woman becomes one of Nigeria’s national parliamentarians, it will encourage more young people, irrespective of insufficiency of funds or godfatherism being committed. So, it will make Africans see Nigeria as the giant of Africa and be propelled towards the leadership path that young people are ready to take by being fully intentional about politics.

