How my university certificate was seized in Bulgaria for criticizing Abacha —Akinoshun

Abbey Akindele Akinoshun is an Employment and Regulatory Law Consultant in the United Kingdom. In this interview by Segun Kasali, he shared fond memories about his growing up, his forays abroad, and how his activism, as a student, in Bulgaria, nearly put him on a collision course with the Nigerian government.

CAN you recall an offence you once committed, and disciplined for, while growing up?

Yes, I remember that I was sent on an errand in the neighbourhood. But, on my way to the place I joined my peers in a football set. The problem with that, in those days, was that the winner of each round would remain. I was part of the winning team, so I kept playing. I played for hours until our team lost. So it took me sometimebefore returning home. I knew definitely it was the end of the world that day because my mum had been waiting in the corner for me. So, I always found myself in that situation, every time, and always paid heavily for it.

What would you say are those characteristic traits you picked from your parents?

Leadership skills, and the ability to be attentive to others, which I learnt from my dad. I also learnt from him the imperatives of consultations before taking decisions. If you find yourself in a situation where you have to make an informed decision, you have to enquire from others before arriving at that decision. I learnt that from him. Also, the need to be supportive to other people. My dad used to tell us that ‘Look nobody is an island; At some point in time, you will need the support of other people and always be nice to the people on your way up because you might meet them on your way down’. And, that is the way I have lived my life all along.

What were those mistakes he made that you will never want to repeat?

Well, let me give you this background so as to make my response explicit. My siblings and I, had humble beginning when we were growing up. Despite that, my dad would still go to the village to bring children of uncles and aunties. He would tell us that ‘look if I don’t bring these people to Ibadan they would remain in the village, working on the farms without been sent to school. But, I could see potential in these guys’. At some point, we saw that as a mistake because, we were struggling and that’s why he had only three kids, to enable him give them better education and good quality of life. But, he was still bringing people from our village. So, my siblings and I were very rebellious. He would tell us ‘Life is live and let’s live’, but, we saw that as a mistake when we were growing up. But, where I am today, when I look back to how God has blessed me, I think what he did then was the way to go. It was a good way of life. One does not have to be a millionaire before helping people. So, that has been the way I have been living my life.

How brilliant were you in school, growing up?

In my primary school days, I was very active in sports. I was once their goalkeeper. I remember that those six years at my NW5 Baptist Primary School, I was the Class Monitor in Primaries Two, Four and Six. That was when I had my formative years in leadership. I was not only brilliant, but was also very good in Sports. I later became the school’s Game Prefect. I had my secondary education at Lagelu Grammar School, in Ibadan. After my secondary education, I was opportune to gain a scholarship to study in Bulgaria. So, I left Nigeria for Bulgaria in 1986 and then did my Master’s programme. Over there, their education is not like that of Nigeria; If you are to have your university education, you must go for your Master’s at once, unless you are having some challenges with your studies. You also have to do one language. For instance, I can speak Bulgaria fluently and thereafter, you start your five-year course.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: West Africa’s intra-regional trade remains stuck at 10% — Tinubu

What were those unforgettable events while in this school?

I think that would be the commitment of our Principal, Omotoye, because he did something that is really amazing and that would linger in my memory for a long time. This man would leave his village and ask us to come to school as part of the preparation for our exams. He would tell us to come at 7am even though we would start school at about 8:30am. He would give us free tutorials on Economics and Government for one hour. If you got there late, this man would give you a minimum of six strokes of the cane. The kind of sacrifice the man made was quite memorable.

Another thing was that despite being academically sound in school, I was a bit stubborn as well. I did some crazy things in school.

Crazy things like what?

Up till date, my classmates still talk about it (laughs). During that time, we used to watch a lot of wrestling bouts on television. So, one day, they put blocks used in making bricks on the wrestler, Mighty Igor’s head and he said they should smash that block on his head with sledge hammer. So, I said this is simple. So, when I got to school, during break time, my friends and I reviewed what the wrestler did and I told them I could do it. They said “What do you mean you can do it?”. So, I put a wood on my head first, put a block on it, and then asked them to smash the block with a sledge hammer. Everybody chanted “Ojingolo” because that was my nickname in school, and the whole school started talking about it (Laughs). And then, someone went to tell my mum and dad. I think days after, I just saw my mum crying and I asked her what happened, and her response was that: “Do you want to kill me?”

What other nicknames were you dubbed with?

Alice Cila was given to me in my local community. That was the name of a former player for Egypt because of my style of playing, but from school I was given Ojingolo because of my ruthlessness and stubbornness. I could take anybody on when I was growing up.

You were meant to study Law. What changed?

Absolutely! I did JAMB but I was two points short of cut-off mark to get into University of Ife. Fortunately for me, I had already put in my scholarship application. Whilst I was dealing with the disappointment of JAMB, the result came that I was successful with my scholarship interview and we should get prepared. The scholarship was through the All Nigeria Peace and Solidarity Organisation (ANPSO), affiliated to Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

What was the feeling like when you realised you were traveling abroad?

I was so excited. At that time, Bulgaria was mainly a Socialist bloc, that was before the destruction of communism. So, it was my uncle who brought the letter but did not tell me on time because they did not want me to start telling people about it. So, we got to Lagos before he broke the news to me that I was successful. So, I was eager to enter the plane. I could remember they gave us food and part of the induction was teaching us how to press the buzzer in the plane and others. But, at the same time, I had a bit of anxiety.

Why?

This was because we had been told that we would be sent back to Nigeria if we failed the language. That means one must study the Bulgarian Language before studying there. I had never heard the language in my life before; hence, the anxiety. But, I always believe in my own academic ability. So, I said whatever happens I would just need to face this squarely, and I knew I was going to be successful because I was determined to break the cycle of poverty in my family. Regrettably for me, I was not posted to the capital city of Bulgaria, Sofia. I was sent to an area like Benin from Lagos for instance for my own Language school. Luckily, there were still some Nigerians in that town. They welcomed me. Otherwise, it would have been very difficult for me.

But, you eventually came back to Sofia to continue your education?

Yes, and I did Social Psychology. Back home, I had always been thinking Psychologists can read the minds of people. So, I seriously believed that (Laughs). So, when it came, I quickly grabbed it so I could study people’s minds (laughs). We were very naïve but that influenced my decision to study Psychology, actually.

But, were you able to read minds eventually?

Ahhhh! (Laughs) I was unable to and that was why I called it a myth. Psychology just gives you an insight as to how you could assess people and being able to make decisions about their behaviour.

What were those fond memories, while in Bulgaria?

You know I see myself as a political animal. So while in Bulgaria, I became the President of the Nigerian Students in Bulgaria and was very active during that time. I was attacking the military government of Abacha in Nigeria, then. But, if you studied abroad, you must take your certificate to the Embassy for it to be authenticated, legalized. So, I went to the Nigerian Embassy with my certificate for that purpose. But, to my surprise, the then Ambassador, Okogwu just ordered them to seize the certificate. Though it was eventually released, but it was such a very traumatic experience for me.

As an Employment and Regulatory Law Consultant, what was the most memorable case you’ve ever handled?

It was that involving seven nurses, who were unjustly dismissed. They initially approached their Union, but one of them came to me. Fortunately, I had an insight into the background of the case, and, as a result, strongly believed they had a good case. I had picked up what they call “procedural irregularities. Other nurses, who were not with me, initially, got convinced, and came to me. We went for the hearing at the Tribunal and we were able to get half a million pounds for all the nurses.