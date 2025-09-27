How my research with PCMs could revolutionise the textile industry —Bankole, US-based nanotechnologist

Azeez Adedayo Bankole is a Nigerian-born, United States–based scholar and nanotechnologist. He recently completed his master’s degree in Nanoengineering at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T), USA. His research focuses on thermal energy storage and conservation, renewable energy integration, and temperature regulation in textiles using organic phase change materials (PCMs).

In this interview, he speaks with LAOLU HAROLDS about his academic journey in the US, the state of technological development in Nigeria, and his vision for the future.

You graduated top of your class in Materials Science and Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife. How would you describe your life and career prospects after graduation? Was the Nigerian labour market fair to your dreams and career aspirations?

Graduating as one of the best students in Materials Science and Engineering at OAU was a moment of pride and affirmation. It reinforced my belief in diligence, academic excellence, and purposeful vision. I was ready to contribute meaningfully to national development through innovations in engineering and technology. However, I quickly encountered a structural mismatch between my training and the demands of the Nigerian labour market. Nigeria is not yet a design-heavy economy in Materials Science and Engineering—despite the field’s enormous importance in modern technology. The discipline deals with the properties and applications of engineering materials; metals, polymers, composites, ceramics, and plays a vital role in materials selection for virtually every industry. Yet, the profession remains underappreciated in Nigeria. Many of my colleagues and I struggled to find roles where our skills could be applied meaningfully. It was not a question of competence, but of lack of recognition and opportunity.

In 2023, you left Nigeria for the United States. What were your reasons for relocating? Did you lose faith in Nigeria’s ability to fulfill your dreams?

Leaving Nigeria in 2023 was not abandonment but a strategic decision to accelerate my professional development. I wanted to access world-class research facilities, advanced energy technologies, and interdisciplinary platforms where sophisticated equipment is available to push the boundaries of engineering innovation. Nigeria has immense potential, but the reality is that our research institutions remain underfunded, policies are often unstable, and technology adoption lags behind global standards. These factors create bottlenecks for anyone who aspires to innovate at the frontiers of science. The US provided a nurturing environment to explore my ideas, collaborate with experts, and grow as a nanotechnologist. I still have faith in Nigeria, but dreams require more than belief—they demand infrastructure, global exposure, and access to cutting-edge technologies. My goal has always been to prepare myself so that, in the future, I can return and contribute more meaningfully to Nigeria’s technological advancement.

How did you come to study at North Carolina A&T State University for your master’s degree? Did it meet your expectations?

NC A&T stood out for its strong tradition of excellence in engineering and applied sciences. I was fortunate to receive a research assistantship, which covered tuition and provided a stipend. This financial support allowed me to pursue my goals without the burden of debt. The programme exceeded my expectations. It encouraged interdisciplinary exploration, which allowed me to work across areas such the use of nanomaterials/nanoparticles for cancer treatment, environmental remediation, energy storage, and smart textiles. I gained hands-on experience with advanced equipment and industry-relevant tools, while strong faculty mentorship helped bridge theory with practical application.

Tell us a little about your MSc thesis. What were your findings, and how do they relate to Nigeria?

My thesis focused on phase change materials (PCMs) for temperature regulation in textiles. These materials absorb and release thermal energy as they transition between solid and liquid states, enabling clothing and fabrics to regulate temperature naturally. The goal was to reduce reliance on conventional systems like air conditioners and heaters, which consume large amounts of power. In Nigeria, where energy demand far outweighs supply, organic PCMs could provide comfort in varying climates while conserving energy. This innovation could relieve pressure on our overstretched power sector and contribute to sustainable energy solutions tailored to Nigerian realities.

Do you think Nigeria is making progress in energy storage?

Energy storage is the backbone of modern civilization. It bridges the gap between limited supply and ever-growing demand, ensuring availability and stability. Unfortunately, Nigeria continues to face severe energy shortages despite vast natural resources. Nigeria’s reliance on conventional, inefficient systems has left us vulnerable to instability, unreliability, and frequent outages. Energy storage in Nigeria can only be advanced by embracing modern engineering principles, using advanced nanomaterials, smart textiles, and innovative storage systems that reduce dependence on outdated methods through nanotechnology principles.

How would you describe the Nigerian engineering sector? What lessons can Nigeria learn from the US?

Engineering is the backbone of economic development. The strength of every nation lies in its investment in research and technology. Unfortunately, Nigeria has not prioritised this sector. Our laboratories remain underfunded, research activities are poorly supported, and advanced equipment is scarce. Nigeria must invest in research infrastructure, fund engineering conferences, and procure modern equipment for students and researchers. Nigeria should also embrace interdisciplinary collaboration, focus on sustainable materials, and adopt nanotechnology as a priority field. The US provides a strong example of how government, industry, and academia can collaborate to accelerate technological growth. Nigeria should emulate this by fostering partnerships, funding innovation, and creating policies that encourage technological adoption.

What advice would you give the Minister of Science and Technology on advancing Nigeria’s technological development?

First, infrastructure must be upgraded through special intervention funds dedicated to research laboratories and equipment. Grants should be made accessible to passionate researchers working on innovative solutions. Nanotechnology, often called the future of engineering, should be embraced, particularly in applications like phase change materials for textiles. Such eco-friendly technologies could reduce reliance on power-intensive systems like air conditioners and heaters, while positioning Nigeria as a leader in sustainable engineering solutions.

What is next for you that you are done with your master’s degree programme? Where do you see yourself in five years?

I have already begun my PhD in Nanoengineering at NC A&T. This is a natural continuation of my journey, allowing me to deepen my research and focus on more advanced, applicable innovations. In five years, I see myself contributing significantly to the field of nanotechnology, applying its principles to solve real-world problems not only in the US but globally. My long-term vision is to channel this knowledge back to Nigeria, helping to shape industries and policies that support sustainable growth.

Finally, what advice would you give Nigerians aspiring to study or work in the United States?

Prepare purposefully and aim boldly. Success in the US does not only demand qualifications, but it also requires adaptability, resilience, and a global mindset. Seek scholarships, build portfolios that reflect your passions, and develop essential soft skills such as communication, networking, and time management. Once you arrive, immerse yourself in learning, find mentors, and contribute meaningfully to your academic and professional communities.

Above all, stay grounded in your identity and remember why you started. Use the opportunity not just for personal advancement but as a bridge; bringing back knowledge, technologies, and leadership capacity to help build a stronger Nigeria.