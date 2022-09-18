How my movie, Ohun Ti Mofe was pirated, reproduced by another producer —OT Odimayo

Popular movie maker, Temilade Oyegoke otherwise known as OT Odimayo has revealed how her latest flick, Ohun Ti Mofe, which was released early September was pirated and reproduced and released by another movie producer days before it was released on Aree Ago TV.

Odimayo who could not hold back tears while sharing his ordeal with R lamented that after spending about 8 million naira on the movie project that was shot in Ibadan and featured prominent actors, she got the shock of her life when she was reading comments from her fans, knocking her for reproducing another person’s movie.

According to her, she concluded the shooting of the movie in Februray and completed it while the producer of Adimula who according to her copied her work completed his movie production in May.

She said she had started promoting the new movie on Aree Ago TV and other platforms when she realised the writer of the movie had sold the same script to another producer, who allegedly released the movie but titled it Adimula.

She stated further that she could not continue to promote the movie after she discovered that her new project had been duplicated by the script writer whom she said was fully paid for her job and had no right to have sold same to another producer.

“I am totally troubled about this sad development. My movie was released early September and I realised days later through comments and feedback that same movie had been duplicated and reproduced.

“I spent over 8 million naira on this project and I am surprised my that my fans have been bashing me on social media platforms because they felt I copied another producer’s job.“

When she confronted the script writer, Odimayo said she pleaded guilty and apologised for the error she committed but the matter according to Odimayo is far from being resolved.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE