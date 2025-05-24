How my love for Igbo songs, American Hip-hop birthed Afro-Trap –Jorji

Independence Jorji Akuoma popularly known as Ms. Jorji, an accomplished engineer turned Afro-Trap pioneer, reflects on her journey of breaking barriers in tech and music. From navigating cultural dualities to merging her Nigerian roots with American hip-hop. In this interview by ADERONKE ADESANYA, she reveals how her unique background fuels her creativity, the challenges of being a woman in male-dominated fields, and her vision for inspiring the next generation of Nigerian women to pursue excellence across industries.

Was engineering your original career path, or has music always been a parallel passion alongside your love for technology and science?

Engineering was always the end goal. I even built my own app, and I was going to launch it before the pandemic,Fin-tech startup. I am obsessed with technology. I love it. It is one of the greatest inventions that help elevate society to the next level. But music found me in the most unexpected time of my life, and actually one of the most erratic times of my life it saved me.

How did your friends and family react when you decided to pursue a career in music, and did their support or concerns influence your journey in any way?

My friends were slightly supportive. I would say they thought it was just a phase or I was going through a mental breakdown that goes for my family as well. I had to put my foot down and really showed them why this was my path. My family is still a long way of accepting, understanding, and respecting the path, but the bigger I get, the more money I make; I’m sure they’ll come around.

What motivated you to pursue three different tech degrees and how have your engineering studies influenced your approach to problem-solving in music and life?

I really didn’t intend to get three engineering degrees, it just happened. I kept taking summer classes because I didn’t wanna go home and deal with my family. I kept advancing and I ended up with three engineering degrees. Engineering really plays the role in my music because it really teaches me how to be innovative in my thinking, also really help me understand that technology is infused in all processes of life. At the same time, it helps me with my writing style, my editing, the final construction of the product/single. Everything is binary no matter how much we fight it.

Afro-Trap is a bold fusion of Afrobeat and Trap music. Could you walk us through the process of creating the Afro-Trap genre and share what inspired you to embark on this innovative musical journey?

I had to combine my two backgrounds which is being Nigerian born Igbo baddie, with my American hip-hop baddie. I’m someone who loves hip-hop, but at the same time I know every single traditional African/ Nigerian song, I grew up on them. So when I hear beats, I hear it in two dichotomies. I had to represent two worlds and the best way to represent them was music, and the brand as a whole.

How has your experience as a Nigerian living in the United States shaped your music, and in what ways do you blend elements of both cultures into your creative process?

Being Nigerian has really expanded my understanding of music. The instruments are different. The arrangement is different. It’s just completely a different set up to the American music market. Nigeria is definitely building, and being a Nigerian born allowed me to be able to use three dialects to really stand out in my music. I speak Igbo, English and a little bit of pidgin. I always try to infuse the languages in every single song.

As a woman with advanced tech qualifications and a successful music career, how do you break barriers in both the tech and music industries?

I don’t even think about it as a woman that’s how I break the barriers. I focus on the key elements of what makes you successful in life. I am very well read, I focus on other amazing successful people who have achieved greatness beyond their gender identification. I understand being a woman because I am one, but I also understand the world that men have built and the rules that as a woman, is expected to follow. I always say I live my life as a man and I have the luxury of being physically a woman.

Has your background in tech provided any advantages in music production, marketing, or creating a digital presence for your brand?

Yes, my background in tech provided an advantage that I probably won’t be able to articulate properly. I understand the backend of the algorithm way better than anybody else coming in. It’s easy for me to build a team understanding how to use technology to really focus on building an independent brand that infuses technology and digital marketing.

Afro-Trap is relatively new to the global music scene. How do you plan to introduce and popularize this genre among diverse audiences?

Afro-Trap maybe relatively new but we have hip-hop, the mother that created the genre. So my main focus is utilizing the market that already exists in hip-hop and infusing it into the market that also already exist in Afrobeats and becoming the best artist within this new genre and showing them why, we are here to stay.

Who are your dream collaborators, either in Afrobeat, Trap, or other genres?

My dream collaboration is really anyone that has a brand of good music, serious business and a respect to the hustle.

What message do you hope to send to young Nigerians, especially women, who aspire to succeed in both tech and music?

The message I would give young Nigerian women who aspire to succeed in both tech and music would be to be: smart; do not expect it to be easy; do not look for it to be easy; do not try to use your feminine walls as your advantage point; rather your finishing touch. The foundation matters, intellect matters, study the world that you’re going into or you want to go into and understand the rules, you can’t change the rules until you enter the game. Being a woman is a blessing, a very powerful blessing, and if you truly add intellect, emotional intelligence, structure, discipline, and consistency, you will become a very dangerous weapon.

When people look back at your career, both as a tech engineer and an Afro-Trap artist, what impact do you hope they will see?

I think one thing anybody can say whether they knew me when I was in tech or music, they would say I’m a very disciplined and focused person. I’ve always said that my goal is to be seen as an executioner. Anything I put my mind to gets done, and not just done, but executed at the highest manner. I would say I am an inspiration, a unicorn, a goddess, but an aspiration to what could be.

What can we expect next from you in terms of music, and do you have any exciting projects in the works?

This year, I am coming full frontal promotion. I got probably a limited drop this year, but that’s because I want to really focus on content, promotion, and visuals that really showcase my lifestyle; who I am, and the brand that I’m building. My team and I are very streamlined right now and I really try my best to leave the semantics to my manager because he is really good at his job. I focus on the art, the music itself, and making sure that I’m putting enough content out there for my team to use to continue to push me (the ABG).

