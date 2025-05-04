How my first heartbreak at six made me toxic — Ruger

Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has opened up about his first heartbreak and the emotional childhood experience that shaped his behaviour at the age of six.

Speaking during a recent episode of The Bro Bants Show, the 25-year-old music star revealed that he suffered his first heartbreak at the tender age of six after discovering that an older lady he had a crush on was involved with another man.

According to Ruger, the woman used to affectionately call him her “boyfriend,” which made him believe they shared a special bond.

However, his innocent affection turned into heartbreak after he saw her in an intimate situation with another man.

He added, “The last time I experienced heartbreak, I was very, very young. There was this aunty that I liked.

“She used to call me ‘my boyfriend,’ so I assumed she was my woman. I was just six years old.

“I got heartbroken because one day, I saw some guy smashing her through her window.

“The guy was t******g her up, bro. I cried. I was traumatised. I started singing ‘Imagine That’ by Styl-Plus. That was what started my toxicity. That experience broke my heart.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE