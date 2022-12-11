How my career leaped after releasing ‘Adulthood’ – Lade

One of the raves of the moment in the music industry, Omolade Oyetundun Rachael, otherwise known as Lade has revealed how her music peaked after the release of her popular song, Adulthood.

The singer, who said her distinctive voice sets her apart from the crowded music industry, was the cover of the Simple Magazine November digital edition. She said creating a song that was widely accepted and embraced by many people took her career to new heights.

Speaking on what inspired her to go into music, Lade, who described herself as the happy-go-lucky, said she was driven by sonic and passion to make a difference in music and become known across the globe.

The songbird who only recently turned 23, chronicled her journey from overdosing on gospel and Asa’s music to doing a cover of Simi’s monster hit, Duduke to recording arguably the most popular and memorable jingle in recent times – the “444” for Airtel.

Going from the limelight of the Airtel jingle, she detailed how her light shone even brighter than ever with the release of her magnum opus, “Adulthood Anthem” which caught fire first on a video-sharing platform, TikTok, and then across all social media resulting in “Adulthood na Scam” trend.

