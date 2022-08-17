How my background, people influenced my music ― King Sammy

Afrobeat music genre may have produced top Nigerian music artistes including, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Dabido, and Rema among others but fast-rising music artiste, Olagoke Samson, popularly known as King Sammy, believes he has what it takes to join the league of Nigerian Afrobeats greats.

While he acknowledged that Nigeria currently has some of Africa’s music artistes dominating the music space, King Sammy maintained that his passion for music and creative mind will put his music on the lips of many music lovers, adding that his music was inspired by his background and people he looks up to.

The Ekiti State-born singer and rapper who studied Computer Science at the Federal Polytechnic of Bida, Niger State while speaking with Tribune Online recalled how he started music over a decade ago and enjoyed the support of his parents.

Speaking about further about his career, King Sammy said his love for music has got him going and helped him get along with life, adding that his passion for music got him a deal with After We Kissed Entertainment. “My love for music has got me going till I eventually got signed to “After We kissed Entertainment” owned by Label Boss “Biggy”.

King Sammy further explained that his “music is influenced by a lot of factors including his background and people who have impacted his life.”

King Sammy has been making waves in the industry featuring some of the A-list artistes in the game including, Idowest, Bella Shmurda, Psycho YP and others.

“I released my first debut EP “Tuneboi” on October 1 which has since been doing amazing across all streaming platforms,” he added.

He however said his fans should expect more from him because he is currently working on a new EP and they should stream his music on all platforms.

