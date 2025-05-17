How my agbada, buba, shokoto stole the show in Hollywood — Oluyinka

Popular culture promoter, Chief Oluyinka Nurudeen, recently shared a memorable experience of wearing traditional Yoruba attire to an All-White yacht party in Hollywood, California with Saturday Tribune.

Despite the event’s dress code, Oluyinka chose to wear an all-white agbada, buba, and shokoto with beads, which turned out to be a showstopper.

The outfit attracted attention from the predominantly white crowd, who were impressed by the cultural significance and uniqueness of the attire. People started taking pictures with him and exchanging business cards. The event organizer was so impressed that he invited Otunba to another show, offering him free admission as a token of appreciation.

This experience not only brought Otunba into the limelight but also earned him recognition and awards in the United States. He advises people to embrace and promote their cultural heritage, highlighting the rewards that come with sharing one’s traditions with the world.

By proudly wearing his Agbada, Buba, and Shokoto, Otunba showcased the beauty of Yoruba culture and demonstrated its global appeal. His story serves as an inspiration to cultural ambassadors and anyone looking to share their heritage with the world.