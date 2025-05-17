How much is King Charles worth? British monarch moves up on UK’s Rich List 2025

The Sunday Times’ Rich List, an annual compilation of the United Kingdom’s (UK) richest people, has revealed an increase in the UK monarch, King Charles III’s fortune, which moved him up the 2025 list.

According to the Sunday Times, King Charles III’s personal fortune is estimated at £640 million, placing him 238th among the UK’s wealthiest individuals.

This marks a £30 million increase from the previous year, when he ranked 258th among the UK’s wealthiest individuals, reflecting a 5% rise in his wealth.

King Charles III’s assets include the Duchy of Lancaster, valued at £653 million, and a diverse portfolio encompassing art, jewelry, real estate, and investments. It’s also worth noting that the monarch’s wealth now matches that of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty.

This growth is attributed to the inheritance of assets from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and strategic investments over the years. However, it’s important to note that the monarchy’s official estates, such as the Crown Estate, are not included in this personal valuation.

King Charles held the 263rd position on the list in 2023, has continued to move up over the past two years, indicating a modest rise in his ranking and his significant financial standing, comparable to other prominent figures in the UK.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online reports that no fewer than nine people fell off the list of the UK’s wealthiest billionaires, revealing a notable decline in the number of billionaires in the UK.

According to the Sunday Times, the billionaires list, which had 165 individuals in 2024, now has 156 in the 2025 edition, with nine dropped off for some reason.

The Sunday Times noted that the 2025 decline is the biggest drop in billionaires since the list began in 1989.

