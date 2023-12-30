The Founder of Eden Group, an organisation that farms and processes moringa, Dr Ashimashiga Michael Akoloaga has unveiled plans to create 77,400 jobs and 16 million jobs across the 774 local governments in the country through the farming, processing and marketing of moringa.

Ashimashiga, while interacting with journalists, identified moringa as the game changer when it comes to fertilizer, food production and for medicinal use.

“Today is one of the remarkable day in the History of Nigeria on whatsoever Ground for a Single Company coming out After spending about 20 years in Moringa Research and Development to call on Nigerians for a 77,400 jobs and also 16 MILLION Jobs Respectfully without a blink or thought of bitting too much due to the availability of our products and the testimonies and also the opportunity to Cultivate more viable farms for production raw materials and extract for organic fertilizer factory.

“Any unemployment, poverty, health and economy analysis that does not state simple and clearly how Nigerians will cultivate Moringa, harvest, extract, produce and to still get fertilizer back to the farmers for other grains cultivation, will still end Nigerians in more poverty.

“The governments of every country of the world have developed as a result of their identification of some major research and development which stands as a revenue generation to their agencies. And Nigeria can never develop in absentia of what is well researched, developed and proven beyond any criticism.”

He commended the National Agency for Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and National Institute for Pharmaceuticals Research and Development (NIPRD) who supported them in their drive to process moringa to solve some health, agriculture and nutritional challenges.

He, however, called on unemployed Nigerians to visit the company’s website, download the form and fill in their details in order to be employed instantly.

The Eden Group comprises Eden Group Farmers Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Eden Moringa Productions and Marketers Limited, Eden Pharmaceuticals and Drugs Productions Limited, E-Moringa Foods and Logistics Eden Industrial and Constructions Limited.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE