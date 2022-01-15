How Ministry of Women Affairs expended N55m to prepare 24-page budget documents

Nigerian taxpayers would incur an expense of N20m for the preparation of 2023 budget, by the Ministry of Women Affairs, under the supervision of Dame, Pauline Tallen, the 2022 Appropriation Act stated.

This cost would come after, taxpayers fund, of up to N45m, was expended by the Ministry to prepare a 20-page document for approval of the National Assembly for its respective fiscal expenditure from 2019 to 2021.

Further checks by the Tribune Online, showed that the ministry maintained consistency of N15m in its preparation of the annual budget for the ministry of Women Affairs between 2019 to 2021.

The amount jumped by N5m, a 50% increase from its N10m in the 2018 cost for preparation of the 6-page document, to N15m in 2019, upon the appointment of the extant minister, Dame Pauline Tallen.

Tribune Online findings revealed that the 2022 Appropriation Act, has empowered the ministry to produce the 2023 Appropriation document, for N20m, which would be part of the bill for the exit budget by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Amount of N20m is 100% increase to N10m in 2018.

Tribune Online interrogation of the budget documents of the Ministry of Women Affairs, since 2018, showed that the 2019 and 2020 budgets were each six pages, that of 2021 increased by two pages brought the appropriation document to 8 pages.

For these budgets, the ministry expended N55m inclusive of the N10m it used to prepare the 2019 budget.

The budget details are captured under the code 22021014 and it reads: “annual budget expenses and administration.”

The 2022 proposal reads: “annual budget expenses and administration, N20,000,008” under the expenses for miscellaneous spending.

