How many of us have to die before you stop?

•Singer Lade, blasts trolls over body shaming

Nigerian singer Lade has spoken out strongly against the rising trend of body shaming and online bullying, especially towards plus-size creatives.

The “Adulthood Anthem” crooner, expressed her pain over the constant trolling that people like her endure, warning that such insensitive behaviour can drive victims into depression or even suicide.

Her reaction followed the recent death of plus-size actress and body positivity advocate, Monalisa Stephen, who reportedly died by suicide.

It will be recalled that Monalisa had previously opened up about the toll of cyberbullying on her mental health, a struggle Lade says is shared by many in the industry.

In her post, Lade addressed the mental and emotional weight that plus-size individuals carry daily, not just from public expectations but from hormonal and health challenges.

“There are so many hormonal imbalances, problems that contribute to weight gain and managing that alone is hard!!!!” she wrote.

She urged critics to consider the invisible battles creatives face and offer kindness instead of ridicule. “Just let the creative remain in shape mentally. Give space and chance, let them work on whatever they deem fit,” Lade stated.

“If you can’t help or proffer any solutions, words of hope and encouragement, don’t complicate things!!!” she added, calling out those who add to the pressure without offering support.

Lade also emphasised the psychological impact of trolling, even when celebrities appear unbothered. “Even when y’all troll us and we act like it doesn’t get to us, it does and it’s painful,” she wrote.

“But before we get over one, 5 more or 10 more would troll,” she lamented.

In a particularly emotional part of her post, Lade asked, “Do you want to kill everyone??? What’s your gain?? You think the person is blind and they can’t see? Cos what’s your reminder for?” She ended with broken heart emojis.

The singer lamented how difficult life already is for plus-size creatives who are constantly battling to be seen beyond their physical appearance.

“Life is already crazy enough as a plus size creative trying to get people to focus solely on the great ideas, great music, great creativity that God has embedded in us,” she explained.

“But y’all will shift the focus and decide to talk about weight and things. It’s unfair!!!” Lade concluded.