How listening to Akin Lewis’ advice cost me everything — Actress Regina Chukwu

Actress Regina Chukwu has recounted how listening to her colleague, Akin Lewis, cost her everything.

In a video recently shared on her YouTube channel, the Yoruba actress revealed that listening to veteran actor Akin Lewis’ plea led to one of the most traumatic events of her life.

Recalling the incident, she explained that it happened about five years ago while on a movie set.

According to her, she had initially planned to leave after filming, but the movie producer and Akin Lewis urged her to stay back to complete her scenes since Lewis had to travel to Oyo State the next morning.

“I was on a particular set about five years ago, and after we finished shooting at 1:00 am, I was lodged alongside Akin Lewis in a hotel on Ayilara Street.

“ I was only meant to spend a day on that set, but the producer insisted I stay overnight because Akin Lewis had to leave early in the morning,” she recounted.

However, upon arriving at the hotel, Chukwu was immediately uncomfortable with the environment.

“When we got to the hotel, I discovered it was full of prostitutes, so I told them I wasn’t going to lodge there.

“But Akin Lewis pleaded with me to stay. Out of respect for his personality and age, I agreed—but listening to his plea was my biggest regret.

She explained that she was robbed of her personal belongings after staying there.

“Just when I was undressing myself to sleep, some armed robbers broke the door and took me away to a place where they withdrew all the money in my account with my ATM card,” she revealed.

Chukwu, who survived the ordeal, described the incident as one of the most terrifying experiences of her life.

She emphasised that while she respected Akin Lewis, she deeply regretted staying that night.

