How Laycon feasted fans at Vbank sponsored ‘Icons Fest’

BBNaija and Fierce Nation fans got a day out with their favourite Laycon when he hosted them to a night of music recently held ‘Icons Fest’ sponsored by Vbank.

Kicking off his performance clad in all-white traditional attire, Laycon entered the maiden edition of the concert and took his audience through his ‘Shall We Begin’, ‘I am Laycon’ and ‘Who Is Laycon’ albums featuring hit songs like ‘Hip Hop’, ‘Drunk In Love’, ‘Fall for me’, ‘Verified’, ‘god Body’, amongst others.

The Icons Fest was hosted by Vbank to motivate entrepreneurs and business owners and challenge them to thrive in an otherwise competitive market.

Speaking at the concert, Senior Product Manager, Vbank, Ebere Ahaotu stated that, “Laycon has proven to be a force in the industry with his strong fan base and musical prowess. He represents the ultimate entrepreneur and we can’t wait to see him thrive in his entrepreneurial journey. We are especially happy that we were able to support the Icon Fest in 2021.”

The concert had performances from other popular artistes and celebrities like Mr Real, Bella Shmurda, Zlatan, Small Doktor, Ruger, LAX, BlaqBonez, Joeboy, Neo, Olakira, Magixx, IllBliss and WhiteMoney.

Hosted by Kenny Blaq, the Vbank sponsored Icons Fest had many BBNaija ex-housemates in attendance including Nengi, Beatrice, Niyi, JayPaul, Sammie, Tacha, Yerins, Boma, and Anto.

