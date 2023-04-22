Nigerian music star, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David popularly known as Spyro, has revealed how late veteran singer, Sound Sultan, fed, clothed him.

Spyro made this known via his Instagram account on Friday, where he recounted how he accepted him when he had nothing.

The singer, who recently bought a house for himself, expressed his sadness that Sound Sultan was not alive to witness his success adding that he will forever be grateful to him for his mentorship.

Sharing a picture of the late singer, he wrote, “I miss you mentor…I cannot count my blessings without you.

“Today thoughts of how you fed me, clothed and accepted me when nobody did, came rushing back.

“I remember a night we were to go to an event and as usual I came so unkempt and fashion-less but while others laughed at me, you went up to your room and brought your cloth down for me to wear.

“I wish you were here to see all that is happening. I remember how I would always tell you I would make you proud and it’s sad you ain’t here now.

“Thank you for all you taught me and did for me. Till we meet again, rest in power Sound Sultan.”