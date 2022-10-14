How Kate Henshaw, Mr Macaroni, unveiled Gtext’s Jasper Estate on social media

Ace Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw alongside popular Nigerian skit maker, Macaroni, on Saturday, October 1 unveiled Gtext Homes’ latest estate, Jasper in Isheri.

According to the leadership of the property development company arm of Gtext Holdings, the new estate dubbed Jasper Isheri, was powered to cater for the ever-expanding need for housing and property in Lagos.

Speaking during an interview at the unveiling cum allocation ceremony, the Group Managing Director, Gtext Holdings, Dr Stephen Akintayo, expressed optimism about the prospects of the new estate. He added that the new estate was a result of proper futuristic planning of the future of property development in Nigeria

“The development is a residential area that would have hotels, commercial centres, a hospital, a fitness centre, and a school. We have fenced the property, and the goal for us is to sell half of the property and then fund the development of the drainage, roads while building a modern city structure. The reason we have been dedicated to showing people our estates from day one is because of our integrity. We are in a country where people don’t trust. This is also why we have celebrities here with us at the launch event. For us, it helps our image, and this is one of the reasons we have one of the cleanest records out there.”

The launch event witnessed the allocation of land to people who have purchased a piece of the property in the new estate by Kate Henshaw and Mr. Macaroni

Kate Henshaw noted that Lagos is tight and filled up. She added that although places like Abraham Adesanya or Epe axis in Lagos are opening, a place like this in Isheri right at the edge of main Lagos is more like still being in Lagos as one is not likely to miss anything in Lagos.

She added that “I’m identifying with this brand because of integrity. It was easy for me to align when they said I should come and see. It is not a situation where you launch a place online, but that we are physically in the location. Of course, Gtext is not just in Jasper Isheri, it is in different locations across Nigeria and outside of Nigeria, and that speaks to branding, integrity and the value that they place upon themselves.

On his part, Adebowale Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, congratulated the company on the new development. He pointed out that there is nothing like having a piece of land noting that It never decreases in value.

Speaking on the benefit of investing in Jasper Isheri Estate, Mr. Macaroni added that “one can own the land for oneself and can also invest in it. So you are assured that while you go about doing your work, you know that there is money working for you somewhere. Of course, and you know that this area is in high demand already and it still has prospects of becoming higher in demand as the day goes on.”