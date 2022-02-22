How Justice Pemu of Owerri appeal court escaped from kidnappers

The Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Owerri Division, Hon. Justice Rita Pemu has escaped from the snares of kidnappers.

The incident happened at about 11 am on Sunday, 20th February 2022, while the judge was travelling to Owerri from Benin city along Azia-Orsumoghu-Ihiala road by kidnappers.

This is contained in a statement issued in Owerri by the Secretary of Nigeria Barr Association, NBA Owerri, Chinedu Agu.

The secretary according to the statement said that himself and the NBA Chairman, J.I. Ogamba had paid His Lordship a visit at 5 pm where the secretariate gathered that the Kidnappers double-crossed His Lordship’s vehicle at a Speed Break, disembarking her and ordering her to lie prostrate on the road, while pointing guns menacingly on her head.

He said that Hon. Justice Pemu, who by happenstance was rather in her Hiace bus instead of her SUV and was dressed in a simple, spartan and free-flowing gown was mistaken by the Kidnappers as one of “oga’s stewards,”

At that moment they kept demanding to know in which car their “oga” was.

The secretariate also gathered that while she was matched into a thick forest, one of the Kidnappers was boasting that he would have wasted their oga if he were there.

He said that as the judge was matched into the bush like a death-destined sheep to the slaughter, gunshots and concomitant cries of anguish pervaded the bush, which heightened her apprehension.

The NBA secretary said that as the Kidnappers backed out for his Lordship to continue the Golgotha walk into the depth of the bush, where perhaps she would face the doomed fate of others, she detoured and took safety elsewhere, and was hurried back to Orlu town in disguise from where she found her way into Owerri.

He confirmed that as at the time of this report, His Lordship’s official cars, her Driver, her personal property inside the car are yet to be found.

The NBA condemned the spate of kidnapping and unsettling height of insecurity in the State, while thanking God for the life of Hon. Justice Rita Pemu.

When contacted, the Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abatham, on the development, denied knowledge of the incident.

