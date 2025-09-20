How June 12 struggle crippled Ladoja’s business empire — Akintola

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), has disclosed the financial contribution of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, to the June 12 pro democracy movement and the operation of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

Akintola made this known while featuring on a popular Yoruba programme known as ‘Gbagede Oselu’ on the state-owned television station, BCOS, Ibadan, on Saturday.

Ladoja, according to him, joined the pro democracy movement after the late General Sani Abacha-led military junta seized power in 1983.

The monarch, prior to this time, represented Oyo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly

He explained that many do not realise the extent to which Ladoja’s business empire was drained in support of the activities of the June 12 movement and NADECO.

He said, “Ladoja’s businesses suffered serious setbacks because of his support for the June 12 pro democracy activist.

“It is on record that during the period, Ladoja had the largest palm plantation in Cross Rivers State, which was then adjudged to be the largest in the whole of West Africa.

“The proceeds from the plantation and his other businesses were being used to finance the operation of the movement.”

He stressed that Ladoja’s business empire never fully recovered from the financial sacrifices made during that period, pointing out that while the monarch lost much, others with little or no connection to the democratic fight now occupy political offices and reap the benefits.

Akintola added that the likes of Comrade Mashood Erubami have nothing to show for the stability of governance in the country.

Erubami, according to him, had unsuccessfully contested for various political positions.

“Some politicians who are occupying various political offices in the country have no link with the struggle for democratic rule in the Country.

“People like Mashood Erubami went to prison several times during the NADECO days. These are individuals who paid the price for democracy, yet their contributions are often overlooked,” Akintola added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

