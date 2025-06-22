How I’ve pushed Ruger’s music career to global stage — Onyeka Ogbu (7Speed)

In an era where Afrobeats is no longer confined to Africa but commands stages across the globe, the spotlight isn’t just on the artists — it’s also on the visionaries behind the scenes. One such force is Onyeka Emmanuel Ogbu, popularly known as 7Speed, the Founder of Seven Speed Entertainment and Chief Operating Officer at BlownBoy Entertainment. He has been one of the strategic architects behind Ruger’s meteoric rise, shaping not just a career, but a lasting global brand.

Reflecting on his journey with Ruger, 7Speed shares,

“It’s not just about dropping hit songs. From day one, I knew we had to build something with structure — something that could grow beyond Nigeria. I built a solid team around Ruger, focusing on everything from touring and branding to long-term strategy. That foundation is what’s driving his global reach today.”

7Speed wasn’t just a manager — he was the engine behind Ruger’s day-to-day operations and long-term trajectory. He recognized early that sustainable success required deliberate planning and team synergy. From brand positioning to live performance strategy, he meticulously crafted a framework that allowed Ruger to grow without losing his artistic identity.

One of the biggest indicators of Ruger’s commercial success? His global touring presence.

“We’ve touched every major market — Africa, Europe, the UK, North America,” 7Speed says. “And none of that happened by accident. I study markets, fan behavior, data. Then we tailor our approach. Every show, every city, every rollout — it’s all part of a larger plan.”

But his influence goes beyond logistics. 7Speed has played a quiet but crucial role in helping Ruger navigate fame, business pressures, and artistic growth.

“This industry can chew you up if you don’t have the right people in your corner,” he explains. “My job is to make sure Ruger stays focused on the music while I handle the engine room — the deals, the structure, the future.”

That future includes strategic brand partnerships, global collaborations, and an even stronger digital presence. As Afrobeats continues to dominate global charts, 7Speed is already thinking three steps ahead.

“We’re not here for a season,” he says with quiet confidence. “We’re here to build a legacy. Ruger is just getting started — and so am I.”

With executives like Onyeka Emmanuel Ogbu behind the wheel, it’s clear that the next era of African music isn’t just about breaking boundaries — it’s about owning the space.